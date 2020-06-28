Tune In Tonight to the Playbill Pride Spectacular

The June 28 concert celebrates Pride with a cast packed with Broadway stars like Harvey Fierstein, Michael R. Jackson, Diana Oh, Matt Gould and Griffin Matthews, Alexandra Billings, and more.

Fifty-one years to the day since the first brick was thrown at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, Playbill presents the Pride Spectacular concert June 28, 2020, at 8PM ET at Playbill.com/PridePlays. The presentation will be presented with a closed-captioning option.

A celebration and commemoration of the launch of the modern gay rights movement at Stonewall and Pride, the concert features iconic musical numbers that highlight LGBTQIA+ stories in musical theatre sung by members of the Broadway LGBTQIA+ community and its allies—as well as appearances from theatre greats. Don’t miss songs from La Cage aux Folles, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Prom, Beau, Lempicka, Rent, and many more.

The one-night-only event will stream free as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. And, thanks to matching sponsor the Seaport District NYC, all donations up to $10,000 will be matched dollar for dollar.

The full cast is comprised of Jelani Alladin, Alexandra Billings, Billy Bustamante, Jenn Colella, DeMarius Copes, Wilson Cruz, Robin De Jesús, Lea DeLaria, Brandon Victor Dixon, Eden Espinosa, Niani Feelings, Harvey Fierstein, Gaby Gamache, Celia Rose Gooding, Matt Gould, James Harkness, Curtis Holland, Cheyenne Jackson, Jawan M. Jackson, Michael R. Jackson, Francis Jue, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Caitlin Kinnunen, L Morgan Lee, Raymond J. Lee, Matthew Lopez, Rick Lyon, Cheech Manohar, Matt Manuel, Griffin Matthews, Anastacia McCleskey, John McDaniel, Michael McElroy, John McGinty, Gerry McIntyre, Chris Medlin, Ezra Menas, Paul HeeSang Miller, John Cameron Mitchell, Mary Kate Morrissey, Javier Muñoz, Alan Muraoka, Shakina Nayfack, Ariana Notartomaso, Diana Oh, Ken Page, Lauren Patten, Clint Ramos, Jelani Remy, Matt Rodin, Jai Rodriguez, Mj Rodriguez, Mars Rucker, Sushma Saha, George Salazar, Miriam Shor, Jason Tam, John Tartaglia, Sonya Tayeh, Sergio Trujillo, Vishal Vaidya, Nik Walker, BD Wong, Iain Young,and Brittany Zeinstra.

The 90-minute musical evening includes accompaniment by Dan Berkery, Justin Craig, Charity Wicks-DePinto, Matt Gould, Emmy and Grammy Award winner John McDaniel, and Meg Zervoulis and appearances by Matthew Lopez, Clint Ramos, Sonya Tayeh, and Sergio Trujillo.

Thanks to our presenting sponsors Gilead and Nissan, as well as featured sponsors Ketel One, Geico, and Audible, audiences can tune in to the free broadcast of Playbill's Pride Spectacular


