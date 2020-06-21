Tune Into All-Star Reading of Cuttin' Up June 21 on Playbill

Blair Underwood, Joe Morton, and more star in the benefit performance for The Classical Theatre of Harlem.

Playbill is streaming a live-to-tape benefit reading of Cuttin' Up, Charles Randolph-Wright's play about the time-honored tradition of the Black barbershop, on June 21. Proceeds from the reading will go The Classical Theatre of Harlem.

The performance, available exclusively on Playbill.com at this link, kicks off at 6 PM ET. Prior to and during the broadcast, viewers will be able to donate a suggested donation of $10, and all proceeds go to CTH.

Directed by Carl Cofield, CTH's associate artistic director, the cast of Cuttin' Up is made up of Emmy winner Joe Morton, Blair Underwood, Dyllon Burnside, Tisha Campbell, Charles Browning, Godfrey The Comedian, Reynaldo Piniella, and Marcel Spears.

First seen at Arena Stage in 2005, and then subsequently around the country, Cuttin' Up is based on Craig Marberry's book Cuttin' Up: Wit and Wisdom From Black Barbershops.

The reading will feature sound by Fred Kennedy and projections by Brittney Bland. The stage manager is Cody Renard Richard. The show's producers are Brian Moreland (American Buffalo, The Sound Inside), Ron Simons (Ain’t Too Proud), and Pamela and Tim Kashani of Apples and Oranges.

Prior to theatres shutting in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Randolph-Wright's Blue, with music by Nona Hendryx, was set to play a 16-week run at the Apollo Theater in the spring. Read more here.