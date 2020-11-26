Tune Into the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Featuring Casts of 4 Broadway Shows, November 26

Broadway's Jagged Little Pill, Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud, and Mean Girls offer pre-taped performances in the annual event, with a 2020 twist.

This year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, reworked due to the public health crisis, features performances from the Broadway casts of Jagged Little Pill, Hamilton, Mean Girls, and Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. The segments were pre-taped outside of the shows Theatre District homes.

Tune in on NBC November 26 beginning at 9 AM ET (the event will also stream on Verizon's YouTube channel).

Viewers can expect performances of "Someone Gets Hurt" from Reneé Rapp and her Mean Girls co-stars; a Motown medley from Ain't Too Proud's Nik Walker, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Matt Manuel, and Jelani Remy; the Hamilton bop "The Schuyler Sisters" (with an appearance by Tony nominee Joshua Henry as Aaron Burr); and Alanis Morissette's "You Learn" with the stars of Jagged Little Pill.

Typically, Broadway shows perform outside the iconic storefront at the top of the proceedings, with floats, guest stars, and Santa subsequently parading down from the Upper West Side. This year, the spectacle will be condensed to one city block on 34th Street, primarily just for broadcast rather than in-person crowds.

Among the additional stars slated to appear are Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Patti LaBelle, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Tori Kelly, characters from Sesame Street, Keke Palmer, Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, and Jordin Sparks. Another performance, presented by New York City Ballet, will feature a solo ballerina dancing as The Nutcracker's Sugar Plum Fairy