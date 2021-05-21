Tunes From Sunday in the Park With George, West Side Story, Evita, More Reimagined for Solo Piano in New Album Stage and Screen, Released May 21

The release is the debut studio EP of contemporary pianist Michael Carmine Di Bianco.

The new album Stage and Screen features solo piano arrangements of songs from the worlds of cinema and Broadway, including tunes from Sunday in the Park with George, Evita, West Side Story, Funny Girl, and more. The debut studio EP album for contemporary pianist Michael Carmine Di Bianco, Stage and Screen is available on all major music streaming services May 21. Blending adult contemporary, classical, pop, and jazz styles, Di Bianco's arrangements were recorded over the last year as a love letter to the arts. "I play from the ear and from the heart," he says. "When a song moves me so deeply, I have to interpret what I'm experiencing on the piano." Di Bianco began his career performing at such NYC venues as Joe's Pub, Feinstein's/54 Below, and The Duplex. "Playing piano helped me find my voice," adds Di Bianco. "I want listeners to experience the same joy and emotion that music has brought to my life." For more information, visit MCDBmusic.com.