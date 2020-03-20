Turandot Broadcast on PBS March 20 as Part of Great Performances at The Met Series

In the wake of canceling the remainder of its 2019–2020 season, the Met is also offering free daily streams of some of its Live in HD titles.

The 14th season of the Great Performances at The Met series continues March 20 on PBS with Puccini's final opera, Turandot.

Christine Goerke stars in the title role of the broadcast, originally aired as part of the Metropolitan Opera's Live in HD series. The company also includes tenor Yusif Eyvazov, who plays Calàf, and gets to perform what is perhaps the most famous tenor aria of all time, “Nessun Dorma.” Also featured: soprano Eleonora Buratto as Liu and bass-baritone James Morris as Timur, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

READ: Metropolitan Opera, After Shutting Its Doors, Will Offer Free Streams From Live in HD Catalog

Akhnaten, starring countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo as the radical pharaoh of ancient Egypt, will air April 5. Mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges makes her Met debut as his wife, Nefertiti. Akhnaten is the third work in composer Phillip Glass’ series of three operas (preceded by Einstein on the Beach and Satyagraha) and explores the complicated force that ensues when power and faith clash. Making her Met debut, Karen Kamensek conducts.

Agrippina, which will be broadcast June 7, stars Joyce DiDonato in the title role with mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsey as Nerone, soprano Brenda Rae as Poppea, countertenor Iestyn Davies as Ottone, and Matthew Rose as Claudius. Although based on serious events, Handel crafted a black comedy, offering a lighthearted and satirical spin on this tale of a ruthless mother determined to make her son the emperor of Rome.

The season concludes July 17 with the broadcast of the George and Ira Gershwin and DuBose Heyward opera Porgy and Bess, starring Eric Owens and Angel Blue in the title roles.

The classic opera, set on Catfish Row—a fictional town inspired the African-American “Gullah” culture of South Carolina—also features Golda Schultz, Latonia Moore, Denyce Graves, Frederick Ballentine, Alfred Walker, and Donovan Singletary. The James Robinson-helmed production made its New York premiere in September 2019 following runs at the English National Opera and Dutch National Opera. The staging also features choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy, Once on This Island).

