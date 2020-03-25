Turn of the Screw, A Strange Loop, Nashville Rep, Apollo Theater's Amateur Night, More Shift to Video Auditions

Find your next job with these calls for shows across the country.

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the go-to online source for careers in theatre. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database.

With theatres dark for the time being, casting directors are getting creative and encouraging performers to participate in video auditions. Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions around America.

INFINITY THEATRE COMPANY 2020 - VIDEO SUBMISSION (DEADLINE 3.27.20)

PORTHOUSE THEATRE 2020 SEASON (DEADLINE 03.30.20)

DELAWARE THEATRE CO. 2020-21 SEASON (DEADLINE 3.31.20)

SARATOGA SHAKESPEARE CO. 2020 SEASON (DEADLINE: 03.31.20)

A STRANGE LOOP (DEADLINE 04.01.20)

DEPOT THEATRE 2020 SEASON (DEADLINE 04.06.20)

PITTSBURGH PUBLIC THEATER 2020–2021 (DEADLINE 04.06.20)

WHITE HERON THEATRE 2020 (DEADLINE 04.06.20)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY AWESOME MIX - LOOK-A-LIKE ACTORS (DEADLINE 04.09.20)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY AWESOME MIX - ROCK VOCALISTS (DEADLINE 04.09.20)

SHEAR MADNESS (DEADLINE 04.10.20)

NASHVILLE REPERTORY THEATRE 2020-21 SPT SEASON (DEADLINE 04.13.20)

PEOPLE'S LIGHT 2020–2021 SEASON (DEADLINE 04.13.20)

POTOMAC THEATRE PROJECT 2020

SUPPORT GROUP FOR MEN - HORIZON THEATRE

TURN OF THE SCREW - FRANKLIN STOCK COMPANY

In addition, The Apollo Theater announced March 25 that it has begun accepting video submissions for its famous Amateur Night. Only YouTube or Vimeo performances will be considered. For more information, visit ApolloTheater.org.

