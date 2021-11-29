TV Adaptation of The Lehman Trilogy in the Works

The play, currently on Broadway, follows the 163-year saga of the namesake financial giant.

The Lehman Trilogy is heading to the screen. A TV series adaptation of Stefano Massini’s play is currently in the works by the Italy-based Fandango. Variety reports Massini will oversee the project, with a timeline and more details to follow.

The play, originally written in Italian, premiered in 2015 at Milan’s Piccolo Teatro. Ben Powers translated the work into English for a London debut helmed by Sam Mendes in 2018, followed by a run at NYC's Park Avenue Armory and a Broadway opening last month after being delayed due to COVID-19.

Weaving nearly two centuries of family history, The Lehman Trilogy charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that ultimately brought the global economy to its knees.

The Broadway production currently stars Adrian Lester, Simon Russell Beale, and Adam Godley, playing a number of roles to bring the saga to life on stage. Up next, The Lehman Trilogy will be seen in West Coast engagements at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles (March 3–April 10, 2022) and American Conservatory Theater’s Geary Theater in San Francisco (April 20– May 22), with casting to be announced.

