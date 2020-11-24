Two-Time Tony Winner Bebe Neuwirth, Gillian Jacobs, Michael Zegen, More Join The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala

The virtual benefit will stream December 1.

Two-time Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth, Gillian Jacobs, Michael Zegen, and more have joined the star-studded lineup for the 20th annual The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala December 1. Also joining the festivities are Tommy Dorfman, Clark Gregg, Carly Hughes, Rahne Jones, David Krumholtz, LOLO, John Clarence Stewart, and Impromptu Beats.

In addition, the gala will feature a musical performance featuring alumni of The 24 Hour Plays: National Fellows intensive for young artists. Carolyn Cantor, Gordon Greenberg, Victor Maog, Patricia McGregor, and Taylor Reynolds will direct the six original plays that will be written, rehearsed, produced, and performed in 24 hours.

The streaming gala begins at 8 PM ET on YouTube with a pre-show at 7 PM on Zoom hosted by Alex Edelman and featuring a performance by 2020 Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill). Click here for tickets; proceeds will support The 24 Hour Plays year-round non-profit program.

As previously announced, the lineup already includes Genevieve Angelson, Kelly AuCoin, David Cross, Hugh Dancy, Merle Dandridge, Andra Day, Dagmara Domínczyk, Mike Doughty, Rachel Dratch, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Jesse Eisenberg, Noah Galvin, Joel Marsh Garland, Michelle Gomez, Adam Gwon, Josh Hamilton, Marcia Gay Harden, Amy Hargreaves, Russell G. Jones, Matt Lauria, Katherine McNamara, Portia, Solea Pfeiffer, AnnaSophia Robb, Sheila Vand, and M. Ward.

These artists will perform pieces written by Rachel Axler, David Lindsay-Abaire, J. Holtham, christopher oscar peña, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and Lauren Yee.

The marathon process is set to begin at 9 PM the night before the performance when writers, directors, actors, and production staff will gather virtually for an orientation and share one costume piece, one prop, a special skill, and reveal something that they have always wanted to do in performance. Using this as inspiration, the writers spend the night developing 10-minute plays, with rehearsals beginning the following morning for an 8 PM performance that evening.

