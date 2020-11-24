Two-Time Tony Winner Bebe Neuwirth, Gillian Jacobs, Michael Zegen, More Join The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Two-Time Tony Winner Bebe Neuwirth, Gillian Jacobs, Michael Zegen, More Join The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala
By Dan Meyer
Nov 24, 2020
 
The virtual benefit will stream December 1.
The_Actors_Fund's_Career_Transition_for_Dancers_Masquerade_Ball_2018_17_HR.jpg
Bebe Neuwirth Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Two-time Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth, Gillian Jacobs, Michael Zegen, and more have joined the star-studded lineup for the 20th annual The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala December 1. Also joining the festivities are Tommy Dorfman, Clark Gregg, Carly Hughes, Rahne Jones, David Krumholtz, LOLO, John Clarence Stewart, and Impromptu Beats.

In addition, the gala will feature a musical performance featuring alumni of The 24 Hour Plays: National Fellows intensive for young artists. Carolyn Cantor, Gordon Greenberg, Victor Maog, Patricia McGregor, and Taylor Reynolds will direct the six original plays that will be written, rehearsed, produced, and performed in 24 hours.

Kathryn Gallagher
Kathryn Gallagher Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The streaming gala begins at 8 PM ET on YouTube with a pre-show at 7 PM on Zoom hosted by Alex Edelman and featuring a performance by 2020 Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill). Click here for tickets; proceeds will support The 24 Hour Plays year-round non-profit program.

As previously announced, the lineup already includes Genevieve Angelson, Kelly AuCoin, David Cross, Hugh Dancy, Merle Dandridge, Andra Day, Dagmara Domínczyk, Mike Doughty, Rachel Dratch, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Jesse Eisenberg, Noah Galvin, Joel Marsh Garland, Michelle Gomez, Adam Gwon, Josh Hamilton, Marcia Gay Harden, Amy Hargreaves, Russell G. Jones, Matt Lauria, Katherine McNamara, Portia, Solea Pfeiffer, AnnaSophia Robb, Sheila Vand, and M. Ward.

These artists will perform pieces written by Rachel Axler, David Lindsay-Abaire, J. Holtham, christopher oscar peña, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and Lauren Yee.

The marathon process is set to begin at 9 PM the night before the performance when writers, directors, actors, and production staff will gather virtually for an orientation and share one costume piece, one prop, a special skill, and reveal something that they have always wanted to do in performance. Using this as inspiration, the writers spend the night developing 10-minute plays, with rehearsals beginning the following morning for an 8 PM performance that evening.

Inside the 2019 24 Hour Plays Gala, Honoring Kathy Bates

Inside the 2019 24 Hour Plays Gala, Honoring Kathy Bates

21 PHOTOS
24 Hour Plays_2019_Cast_HR_-2.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Cast_HR_.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Cast_HR_-3.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Cast_HR_-4.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Kathy Bates_HR_.jpg
Kathy Bates Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Mat Fraser, Kathy Bates, and Julie Atlas Muz_HR_.jpg
Mat Fraser, Kathy Bates, and Julie Atlas Muz Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Brett Gelman_HR_.jpg
Brett Gelman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Brett Gelman_HR_-2.jpg
Brett Gelman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Ana Villafañe_HR_.jpg
Ana Villafañe Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Carolyn Cantor and Jonathan Marc Sherman_HR_.jpg
Carolyn Cantor and Jonathan Marc Sherman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Benefits and Galas
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.