Two-Time Tony Winner Des McAnuff Talks Auditioning for Shakespeare, More

The Broadway director behind Jersey Boys, Ain't Too Proud, and The Who's Tommy answers your questions in this live interview.

Des McAnuff joins us live for The Broadway Q&A Series, taking your questions on auditioning for Shakespeare and much more.

McAnuff, a Two-time Tony-winning director, helmed such Broadway productions as Ain't Too Proud, Jersey Boys, Big River, Summer, Doctor Zhivago, 700 Sundays, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Farnsworth Invention, Guys and Dolls, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He is currently working on an upcoming revival of The Who's Tommy. McAnuff is also the former artistic director of Stratford Shakespeare Festival and La Jolla Playhouse, and a founding member of Dodger Theatricals.

Presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, The Broadway Q&A Series streams live, hour-long interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays, with a session featuring faculty members from two major university theatre programs each Friday. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available on demand at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

