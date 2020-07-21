U.K. and Ireland Tour of Grease Will Now Launch in January 2021

International News   U.K. and Ireland Tour of Grease Will Now Launch in January 2021
By Andrew Gans
Jul 21, 2020
 
The '50s-themed musical was originally set to tour in 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus.
Peter Andre and the 2019 tour of <i>Grease</i>
Peter Andre and the 2019 tour of Grease Manuel Harlan

A U.K. and Ireland tour of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s Grease, originally announced for 2020 but postponed due to the coronavirus, will now launch in 2021. The tour will begin at the Theatre Royal Plymouth, running January 22–30, and is currently scheduled to continue through July 17.

Peter Andre, who played the Teen Angel in the 2019 tour, will again play that role as well as Vince Fontaine. He is currently scheduled to perform at certain performances in Plymouth, Cardiff, Bristol, Milton Keynes, Dublin, Liverpool, Bromley, Southampton, Nottingham, Manchester, Dartford, Canterbury, and Birmingham. Additional casting will be announced later.

READ: U.K. to Permit Socially Distanced, Indoor Performances, Though That Doesn’t Mean Theatre Is Fully Coming Back Yet

The tour features direction by Nikolai Foster and choreography by Arlene Phillips, with designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, and 2021 tour casting by Kay Magson, with original tour casting by David Grindrod.

This new production of Grease is produced by Colin Ingram, InTheatre Productions, Donovan Mannato, Playing Field, Hunter Arnold, Araca, and Curve.

Click here for the current touring itinerary.

