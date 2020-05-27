U.K. and Ireland Tour of The Phantom of the Opera, Having Played 1 Venue in March, Has Closed

The production was scheduled to tour for 14 months; those plans have been scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group have announced that their new U.K. and Ireland tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera has closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The tour, scheduled for a 14-month itinerary, had played one venue—the Curve, Leicester—in March. Runs in Manchester and Dublin had already been canceled, and the tour was due to play Birmingham, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Cardiff, Plymouth, Southampton, and Bradford. Ticket holders will be contacted directly by their venue/point of sale. Killian Donnelly and Holly-Anne Hull starred in the tour of the international hit musical, which features music by Lloyd Webber, direction by Harold Prince, lyrics by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe), and a book by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber.

