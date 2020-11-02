U.K. Lockdown Halts Reopening of London Shows

The National Theatre's first production since COVID-19 will end early; Six and The Play That Goes Wrong won't resume as scheduled, and more.

As the coronavirus infection rate in the U.K. continues to rise, the country readies for a month-long lockdown November 5–December 2. The new restrictions put a damper on plans for many theatres across the country—including some London venues in the West End—that were set to reopen their doors and welcome socially distanced audiences.

London's National Theatre began performances of its first in-person production since the COVID-19 shutdown, the solo show Death of England: Delroy, October 21. Originally scheduled to run through November 28, the play will now end November 4.

Nimax Theatres, which owns and operates six West End venues and was preparing to bring new life to the West End this winter, has said it will be in touch with ticket holders for all affected shows, which include Six (which was to start November 14 at the Lyric Theatre), The Play That Goes Wrong (which had planned a November 19 opening at the Duchess), and Everybody's Talking About Jamie (scheduled to resume November 28 at the Apollo). The latter has moved its first performance to December 12.

Additionally, Nimax's Palace Theatre was to be the home of The Show Must Go On!, an all-star concert celebration of several West End shows, November 11–15. No official word yet on a revised timeline.

Some West End productions, such as the holiday engagement of Les Misérables—The Staged Concert at the Sondheim Theatre, have start dates after the lockdown. However, their plans could change depending on a potential extension of the restrictions, or if the lockdown hinders rehearsals and necessary precautionary measures in the venue itself.

