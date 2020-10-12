U.K.’s Culture Recovery Fund Distributes £257 Million to Arts Venues in 1st Round of Grants

1,385 organizations received funding, including the Young Vic, Theatre Royal Bath, Soho Theatre, and over 300 other theatres.

The U.K. Government Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has named the 1,385 arts organizations across the country benefiting from the first round of grants in the Culture Recovery Fund. The initial distribution of £257 million comprises grants ranging from £50,000 to £1 million.

Among the 300+ theatres listed among the recipients are the Young Vic (£961,455), Soho Theatre Company (£898,322), Theatre Royal Bath (£955,192), and Donmar Warehouse (£262,241).

Click here to look through the full list of grantees. Additional grants from the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund (announced in July), including more under-£1 million recipients and those receiving larger allotments, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Julian Bird, chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said the newly announced investments were “warmly welcomed” and “will help create work and retain jobs,” though many organizations have emphasized that this funding alone will not guarantee the survival of cultural institutions that face extended closures in light of the pandemic. Additionally, these grants go to the institutions, but do not ensure immediate relief to artists and other arts workers facing unemployment.

In response to its approval of a £679,603 grant, London’s Bush Theatre said in a statement, “We want to acknowledge that this remains a difficult time for everyone, including the extraordinary, diverse talent that makes our industry so special—and the freelance community who are in particular need of support.” Among the initiatives aimed at supporting these workers is the Theatre Artists Fund, spearheaded by Tony and Oscar winner Sam Mendes, which has raised and distributed £3.5 million through one-off grants of £1,000.

The rollout from the Culture Recovery Fund arrives in the U.K. as the theatre community and members of U.S. congress rally behind the Save Our Stages act. The relief proposal would provide $10 billion in grants to live venues as part of the Heroes Act.

