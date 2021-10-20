Uma Thurman to Portray Ariana Huffington in Showtime Series About the Rise of Uber

Uber's rocky road will kick off Super Pumped, an anthology series about the greatest stories in business.

Stage veteran Uma Thurman has been announced for the upcoming Showtime series Super Pumped, an anthology series that will follow different stories from the business world each season. In this first season, Thurman will portray Ariana Huffington, co-founder of HuffPost and former member of the board of directors at Uber, the ride service company that will serve as the show's inaugural subject. The series title is taken from Mike Isaac’s book of the same name.

Season 1 of Super Pumped will center around the tumultuous relationship between Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and his mentor Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler). The ups and downs of the nascent company as well as life in Silicon Valley will be explored. The cast also includes Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishé, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt, and Babak Tafti.

Thurman made her Broadway debut in 2017 in the Beau Willimon play The Parisian Woman, directed by Pam MacKinnon. She starred alongside Phillipa Soo, Josh Lucas, Blair Brown, and Marton Csokas. Thurman is best known for her roles in the Quentin Tarantino films Pulp Fiction (Oscar nomination) and Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2 (Golden Globe nominations). She additionally received she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her five-episode arc on the Broadway-inspired NBC musical series Smash.