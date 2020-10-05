Understudy Michael Balogun Takes Over From Giles Terera in National Theatre's Death of England: Delroy

The first play to be performed in-person at the London venue opens October 21.

Olivier winner Giles Terera (Hamilton) has withdrawn from his solo turn in the National Theatre's presentation of Death of England: Delroy. His understudy, Michael Balogun, will now take the stage in the Clint Dyer and Roy Williams play, which marks the first in-person production at the London venue since the coronavirus pandemic closed theatres in March.

Performances are still slated to run October 21–November 28 in the National's Olivier Theatre, with an in-the-round, socially distant configuration and numerous public safety protocols.

READ: London's National Theatre to Present Dick Whittington Panto on Its Newly Configured Olivier Stage

Balogun's previous credits include Macbeth at the National, as well as the U.K. tours of People, Places and Things and Barber Shop Chronicles.

Dyer also directs the play (a follow-up to the Rafe Spall-led Death of England), which explores the experience of a Black man in England who is arrested on the way to the hospital.