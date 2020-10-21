Until the Flood Is Part of Rattlestick Playwrights Theater's Fall 2020 Lineup

The Dael Orlandersmith solo show will stream in November.

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater’s fall 2020 virtual lineup includes a broadcast of Dael Orlandersmith’s Until the Flood, filmed at the Off-Broadway venue in 2018. The Neel Keller-directed solo show, based on interviews following the 2014 police shooting of Black teenager Michael Brown, streams November 15.

A reading of Baby Steps then takes place November 17. The monologue, starring Jerod Haynes and written by Kareem M. Lucas, captures the emotions that arise when caring for a newborn.

Cast members and the director of the 2019 production of Lockdown by Cori Thomas will reunite for a December 3–7 reading. Presented in partnership with WP Theater, Lockdown examines what life in prison is really like as well as an exploration of the possibilities for transformation through human connection.

Beginning December 7, Rattlestick presents The MTA Radio Plays, a series of 3-10 minute audio dramas created to honor and celebrate the people that keep New York City running. Conceived and curated by playwright Ren Dara Santiago (The Siblings Play) and featuring 16 playwrights, each episode is inspired by a stop along the MTA’s 2 Line.

A live December 8 reading of The Gett: A Young Wife's Tale by Liba Vaynberg stars four-time Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh, Blake DeLong, Alfredo Narciso, and Miriam Silverman. Directed by Rattlestick Artistic Director Daniella Topol, the play is a Jewish myth about divorce and how we salvage and recover meaning through profound loss and ancient ritual.

Finally, audiences have a chance to meet Rattlestick’s Mellon playwright-in-residence, Basil Kreimendahl (Orange Julius), December 15. Kreimendahl will share his writing and speak with other Howlround playwrights, Madeleine George and Cori Thomas, about the playwriting process.

Throughout the fall, Rattlestick will continue its online event series, including Community Conversations and Global Gab.

The Off-Broadway theatre is also launching “Me and Black Lives Matter,” which invites writers up to 21 years old to submit a piece of theatrical writing of three to five minutes in duration. A small group of artists will be invited to receive an honorarium of $100 and have the opportunity to share their work in an online event. In addition, the “Block by Block” program invites playwrights, performers, designers, directors, dramaturgs, and other theatre makers to artistically investigate one New York City block. Five artists will be selected to receive a mini-grant of $250 to produce the work. Submissions for both are due November 20.

For more information about the upcoming programming, visit Rattlestick.org.