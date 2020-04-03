Until the Lights Come Up and Lin-Manuel Miranda's TeeRico Sell Merchandise to Benefit Broadway Cares

Sales of shirts, stickers, and more will benefit the Broadway Cares COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund

Until the Lights Come Up—a new website and online store created by Hamilton production carpenter Andrew Sullivan and associate sound designer Jason Crystal with Hudson Theatrical Associates Production Manager Franklin Swann—and TeeRico, Lin-Manuel Miranda's official artist merchandise shop, are both raising funds for Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

Until the Lights Come Up is currently selling shirts and stickers featuring artist Madison Hayes' rendering of a theatre's ghost light, which is left on the stage of a theatre when the house is empty and would otherwise be dark. Click here to view merchandise; shipping is expected to begin in the middle of the month.

“Whatever your belief is about the history of the ghost light, we thought it was an apt symbol for the project,” said Franklin. “At night, it’s a sign of safety, but during the day it welcomes the cast and crew back to their second home. No doubt, these ghost lights will be there to welcome us all back to the theatre soon.”

“We hope the merchandise will serve as both a physical reminder of the challenge so many in our industry are going through right now, and also as a reminder of how this community comes together to support one another,” added Swann.

TeeRico, the online store run by friends and family of Hamilton creator Miranda, is currently selling several new items, including pullovers, shirts, and sweaters; 100 percent of the proceeds from the BC/EFA Fundraiser Collection for Theater Workers will benefit the Emergency Assistance Fund and will ship for free in the U.S.

The new items were designed by Dominic Grijalva and feature "10036"—the Broadway zip code with the most theatres. Click here to view merchandise. (Purchases are technically pre-orders; TeeRico has a limited quantity that will ship immediately but restocking requirements could lead to delays.)

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund assists those in the entertainment community, onstage and behind the scenes, who are facing healthcare crises and other needs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

