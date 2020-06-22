Up Next at the (Virtual) Met: La Traviata, Kathleen Battle and Pavarotti in L’Elisir d’Amore, The Magic Flute

The Metropolitan Opera continues its daily offering of free streams.

An ill-fated courtesan, a biblical temptress, a fairy tale princess, and the Queen of the Night are just some of the figures showing off their high notes this week through the Nightly Met Streams series. The Metropolitan Opera initiative continues amid the New York institution remaining closed for at least the rest of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Among the titles streaming the week beginning June 22 are Verdi’s La Traviata (starring Sonya Yoncheva), the Darko Tresnjak-helmed Samson et Dalila (with Roberto Alagna and Elīna Garanča in the title roles), a 1991 performance of L’Elisir d’Amore with Kathleen Battle and recently announced Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Luciano Pavarotti, Massenet’s Cinderella opera Cendrillon with Joyce DiDonato, and Julie Taymor's imaginative production of Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute). READ: Joyce DiDonato and Alice Coote Hit Theatrical Heights in the Met’s ‘Incredibly Sexy’ Cendrillon The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. See below for the June 22–28 lineup. June 22: Verdi’s La Traviata

Conducted by Nicola Luisotti; starring Sonya Yoncheva, Michael Fabiano, and Thomas Hampson. Originally broadcast March 11, 2017. June 23: John Adams’s Doctor Atomic

Conducted by Alan Gilbert; starring Sasha Cooke, Thomas Glenn, Gerald Finley, Richard Paul Fink, Eric Owens. Originally broadcast November 8, 2008. June 24: Saint-Saëns’s Samson et Dalila

Conducted by Sir Mark Elder; starring Elīna Garanča and Roberto Alagna. Originally broadcast October 20, 2018. June 25: Massenet’s Manon

Conducted by Maurizio Benini; starring Lisette Oropesa, Michael Fabiano, and Artur Ruciński. Originally broadcast October 26, 2019. June 26: Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore

Conducted by James Levine; starring Kathleen Battle, Luciano Pavarotti, Juan Pons, and Enzo Dara. Originally broadcast November 16, 1991. June 27: Massenet’s Cendrillon

Conducted by Bertrand de Billy; starring Kathleen Kim, Joyce DiDonato, Alice Coote, and Stephanie Blythe. Originally broadcast April 28, 2018. June 28: Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte

Conducted by James Levine; starring Golda Schultz, Kathryn Lewek, Charles Castronovo, Markus Werba, Christian Van Horn, and René Pape. Originally broadcast October 14, 2017.