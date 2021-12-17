Up to Date: How to Follow Broadway's Covid Safety Protocols and Stay Stress-Free

Use this checklist before heading to the theater so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

Broadway has been back in business for three months and Covid-19 safety protocols have been keeping thousands of patrons safe eight shows a week. Whether you're already in your Broadway groove, or you're just starting to think about dipping a toe in those Great White waters, we're here to give you the most up-to-date information on how to prepare for a night at the theater. The rules have remained largely the same since Broadway's grand re-opening, but in light of a few tweaks, here's an easy cheat sheet to put your mind at ease.

Do I have to figure out a different set of Covid safety procedures for each Broadway theater?

Short answer: No. When in doubt, look to the Broadway League.

There have been a lot of cooks in the kitchen when it comes to Broadway Covid safety policies. There's Mayor Bill De Blasio, who has sporadically announced rules for all of New York City. And then there are the Broadway theater owners themselves: The Shuberts and Nederlanders, who, put together, own over half of the Broadway houses, Jujamcyn, which owns another five theaters, Ambassador Theatre Group with two, Disney Theatrical Group, which resides at the New Amsterdam, and a smattering of other not-for-profit companies, which fill out much of the rest of Broadway real estate.

Fortunately for our collective theatergoing sanity, the Broadway League, which represents all 41 Broadway theaters, took the reins on this matter. At the end of July, the Broadway League announced its over-arching Covid safety plan that would apply to every Broadway theater through the end of October — followed shortly thereafter by a nearly identical city-wide vaccine mandate for restaurants, gyms, and theaters from Mayor De Blasio. The League's latest update to its safety protocols establishes the rules that will apply through the end of February, 2022, so whether you're going to a Shubert, Nederlander, or any other variety of Broadway house, it's the League's rules that you'll be following (at least for the next three months).

So what are the rules?

For all of the Broadway theaters currently operating, it comes down to three pretty easy steps:

Step 1: Be vaccinated. And by vaccinated, the Broadway League means your final dose has had at least 14 days to get your antibodies flowing. Aside from that, it's dealer's choice among this phenomenal list of eight vaccines approved by the WHO (for international guests, two doses of any "mix and match" combination of vaccines is acceptable). This now applies to anyone 12 and up, and so if you're planning to surprise your kids, grandkids, nieces, or nephews with tickets to The Lion King, make sure to slyly suggest they get on the vax train now.

Step 2: Bring proof that you were vaccinated to the theater, including a government-issued photo ID so the theater can prove that your proof is fib-proof (if you're ages 12-18, a school ID is just fine).

Step 3: Wear a mask. Yes, you do have to do this for the whole show, though with the reprieve of in-seat snacking and drinking times (praise be to Bacchus, you will not be denied sustenance during your two hour and forty-five minute odyssey through Moulin Rouge!) But hey, at least now you can sing along and no one will be able to identify the culprit.

What counts as "proof" of vaccination?

Here are your three best options:

1. A physical vaccination card

2. A photo of a physical vaccination card

3. A digital vaccine app (e.g. Excelsior, Docket, NYC Covid Safe, Clear)

[Editor's note: Apps are great and all, but if you don't feel like wrestling with technology, just snap a photo of your card and call it a day.]

What if you can't get vaccinated?

There are two scenarios in which you can enter a Broadway theater unvaccinated:

1. If you have a medical condition that precludes it

2. If you have a "sincerely held" religious belief that precludes it

No one will be barricading the doors of the Minskoff with a polygraph machine and a list of questions about your age, medical history, or religious convictions, so use the honor system here.

In both scenarios, instead of providing proof of vaccination, you can either…

1. Show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance.

2. Show proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance.

What about those newly vaccine-eligible 5-11-year-olds?

Until February 28, 2022, this age group can make it into the theater (alongside a vaccinated adult with a photo ID) with proof of just ONE vaccine dose received 14 days before the performance.

These are the rules that will apply through February 28, 2022, so keep your eyes peeled for updates or changes if you're planning to wait 'til the spring thaw for your Broadway excursion. However, if you've scheduled a holiday-season homecoming, grab your cell phone, your driver's license, a cozy-yet-fashionable mask, and enough money for an over-priced thematic cocktail, and you're as ready for a night on the Great White Way as you've ever been.