Upcoming Cinderella Movie, Featuring Billy Porter and Idina Menzel, Resumes Production in the U.K.

The cast also includes Camila Cabello in the title role, plus Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Maddie Baillio, and John Mulaney.

Sony's upcoming movie musical version of Cinderella is back in production, with filming resuming in the U.K. this week. According to Deadline, the bulk of the remaining work involves exteriors and low-level shooting, with larger scenes having already taken place prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Camila Cabella stars in the title role in the Kay Cannon-helmed film. Among those joining her are Tony winner Billy Porter as a new non-binary take on the Fairy Godmother, Tony winner Idina Menzel as the Stepmother, Tony winner James Corden (who also produces), Hairspray Live! star Maddie Baillio, John Mulaney, Minnie Driver, and Fra Fee.

Safety measures include routine testing and sanitizing, training seminars, social distancing, and reduced crew sizes.

On the other side of the pond, another in-the-works movie musical, Ryan Murphy's Netflix adaptation of The Prom (also featuring Corden), re-entered production for a brief pick-ups session in Los Angeles last month.