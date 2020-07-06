Upcoming Metropolitan Opera Streams Include Netrebko in Eugene Onegin, a Classic Tristan und Isolde

The Metropolitan Opera's Nightly Met Streams series features a range of new and classic broadcasts in its 17th week, which begins July 6 with the latest filmed capture of Franco Zeffirelli’s famed staging of La Bohème.
Later offerings this week include an all-star
Eugene Onegin with Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, and Mariusz Kwiecień, as well as two compraatively vintage streams: a 1988 Il Trovatore with Eva Marton and Luciano Pavarotti and—as requested by viewers' vote—a 1999 Tristan und Isolde with Ben Heppner and Jane Eaglen in the title roles.
The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each.
See below for the full July 6–12 lineup.
July 6: Puccini’s La Bohème
Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Susanna Phillips, Michael Fabiano, Lucas Meachem, Alexey Lavrov, Matthew Rose, and Paul Plishka, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Originally broadcast February 24, 2018.
July 7: Verdi’s Il Trovatore
Starring Éva Marton, Dolora Zajick, Luciano Pavarotti, and Sherrill Milnes, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast October 15, 1988.
July 8: Mozart’s Così fan tutte
Starring Susanna Phillips, Isabel Leonard, Danielle de Niese, Matthew Polenzani, Rodion Pogossov, and Maurizio Muraro, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast April 26, 2014.
July 9: Zandonai’s Francesca da Rimini
Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Marcello Giordani, and Mark Delavan, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Originally broadcast March 16, 2013.
July 10: Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin
Starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, Mariusz Kwiecień, and Alexei Tanovitski, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Originally broadcast October 5, 2013.
July 11: Puccini’s Madama Butterfly
Starring Hui He, Elizabeth DeShong, Bruce Sledge, and Paulo Szot, conducted by Pier Giorgio Morandi. Originally broadcast November 9, 2019.
July 12: Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde
Starring Jane Eaglen, Katarina Dalayman, Ben Heppner, Hans-Joachim Ketelsen, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast December 18, 1999.