Upcoming The Music Man Star Sutton Foster on Producer Scott Rudin 'Stepping Back'

“I feel like the only positive outcome is the one that happened,” said the Tony winner in an Instagram video.

Tony winner Sutton Foster, in an Instagram Live video April 18, commented on Scott Rudin’s decision to step back from Broadway . “I feel like the only positive outcome is the one that happened,” said the star, who is slated to play Marian Paroo opposite Hugh Jackman's Harold Hill in the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man.

The Hollywood Reporter says Foster also apologized in her chat with Broadway alum and fitness coach Beth Nicely for not responding sooner to the allegations of abuse committed by Rudin. The performer says she decided not to jump onto social media to avoid being “reactionary.”

“I apologize if it seems like I wasn't actively trumpeting my feelings... I couldn't get a clear mind, and I really needed to step away,” she said. “I never had to deal with anyone like this before, and I think 46 years on this Earth deserves that. I’m mature enough to take the time, and I think people should allow it. I really am excited about returning to Broadway and may we just continue the change, and that's all I'm going to say. I just feel, really, it’s an unbelievably unfortunate situation.”

Rudin announced April 17 that he would "step back from active participation on [his company's] Broadway productions," which in addition to The Music Man include Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird and the revival of West Side Story. He said that other industry members would fulfill his responsibilities, though declined to comment further on specifics, including any financial obligations or gross cuts the producer would retain.

Foster committed to remaining a cast member in the Meredith Willson musical, now set to open in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I can't wait to create an incredible, safe, inclusive, loving environment for everyone involved, and that is all I care about moving forward,” she added.

While Jackman has not spoken publicly about the allegations against Rudin, Foster offered, “I know Hugh feels exactly the same way,” which aligns with sources confirming to The Hollywood Reporter that he was “very concerned” about being in a musical led by Rudin.