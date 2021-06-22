Upcoming West Side Story Star Rachel Zegler to Star in Disney’s Live-Action Snow White

Tony and Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will pen new songs for the movie.

Rachel Zegler, who will soon be seen as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of West Side Story, has lined up her next big screen gig: a Disney princess. The actor-singer-songwriter will play Snow White in the studio’s live-action take on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Deadline reports.

As previously announced, the movie, bringing to life Disney’s first animated feature, will feature new songs by Tony and Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo behind The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen. Marc Webb will direct, with Marc Platt producing.

Disney’s additional upcoming live-action slate includes The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel and with Hamilton Tony winner Daveed Diggs as Sebastian. For the film, original composer Alan Menken is partnering with another Tony-winning Broadway favorite: Lin-Manuel Miranda.

West Side Story will be released by 20th Century (owned by Disney) December 10. Zegler stars alongside Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, and Rita Moreno. As reported eariler this year, she’s also set to appear in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.