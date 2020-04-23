Updates for Regional Theatre Companies' Seasons and the Digital Content They're Creating Instead

See what theatres around the country are doing online while they remain dark.

As bans on mass gatherings continue across the country, check in below for the latest postponements, cancellations, and scheduling updates for regional theatres.

Playbill will also regularly update with companies' alternative programming, which includes online readings and live streams, virtual workshops, behind-the-scene exclusives, social groups, and much more.

To be added to the roundup, contact edit@playbill.com.

5th Avenue Theatre (Seattle, Washington)

The venue has canceled its production of Sister Act, with its stagings of Jersey Boys and Evita both moving to the 2020–2021 season. Additionally, the national tour of Once on This Island has concluded early, canceling engagements including the Seattle leg at 5th Avenue Theatre.

Alternative Programming: The theatre has moved its student-focused “Fridays @ The 5th” series online for “Long Distance” editions. Each afternoon session will highlight a different aspect of musical theatre with conversations with various artists taking place on Zoom.

ACT Theatre (Seattle, Washington)

The theatre’s productions of Sweat and The Effect have been postponed, while its staging of Choir Boy, a co-production with Denver Center Theatre Company, has been canceled.

Alternative Programming: ACTShorts features Core Company members in their own quick videos on YouTube, produced from their homes.

Alley Theatre (Houston, Texas)

Previously intended for the 2019–2020 season, the world premiere of Chisa Hutchinson's Amerikin and Sarah Ruhl's Dead Man's Cell Phone will now be part of the 2020–2021 season.

Alternative Programming: The Alley has launched Alley @ Home, a new collection of behind-the-scenes videos, interviews, and virtual performances.

Alliance Theatre (Atlanta, Georgia)

The remainder of the 2019–2020 season has been suspended, impacting performances of Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, In My Granny’s Garden, 53% Of, and Sweat, as well as the Festival of New Works.

Alternative Programming: Though performances of In My Granny’s Garden were canceled due to the shutdown, a virtual version for young audiences has launched, in addition to an at-home activity guide. Alliance is also offering virtual coaching, classes, and workshops.

American Conservatory Theatre (San Francisco, California)

The remainder of the 2019–2020 season is canceled while the 2020–2021 season, which had yet to be announced, is postponed.

Alternative Programming: This Is Just Intermission—InterACT at Home is an online initiative that includes the game break Take 10, the book club for plays Meads Reads, and artistic commentary series Takes on a Scene.

American Repertory Theater (Cambridge, Massachusetts)

The Cambridge venue has postponed the remainder of its 2019–2020 season. As such, productions of Macbeth In Stride and 1776 have been moved to the 2020–2021 lineup. The latter, a revival helmed by Artistic Director Diane Paulus, is due to play additional cities before opening on Broadway in Spring 2021.

Alternative Programming: The A.R.T. is digging into its archives to revisit past performances and interviews, including footage from the world premieres of Waitress and Jagged Little Pill.

Arden Theatre (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

The Arden has canceled all performances, events, and classes for the remainder of the 2019–2020 season. Productions of A Streetcar Named Desire, No Child…, and Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat will be rescheduled for next season, with the goal to produce Once on This Island sometime in the future.

Alternative Programming: While the Arden Drama School spring classes are canceled, the company is shifting its focus to creating new online classes and activities for children and their parents under the auspices of Arden for All ONLINE!

Arena Stage (Washington, D.C.)

Arena Stage has suspended all remaining performances for its 2019–2020 season. Productions of Celia and Fidel, August Wilson’s Seven Guitars, and Toni Stone have been postponed to the 2020–2021 season. Theresa Rebeck’s Enlightenment, Mike Daisey’s The Change, and Lynn Nottage’s Crumbs from the Table of Joy have been rescheduled to the 2021–2022 season.

Alternative Programming: The company has begun hosting virtual programming to engage the community. These events include weekly discussions, entitled Molly’s Salon, with Arena Artistic Director Molly Smith, a dance workshop with choreographer Parker Esse, and a live stream of the Arena Stage Civil Dialogues. More information on these programs can be found by clicking here.

ArtsEmerson (Boston, Massachusetts)

The rest of the 2019–2020 season has largely been canceled, with the exception of Octavia E. Butler’s Parable of the Sower, which has been moved to October 1–4. The organization intends to reopen in the summer, beginning with Step Afrika’s Drumfolk July 22–August 1.

Alternative Programming: In the wake of the shutdown, ArtsEmerson has launched Together Apart, an initiative to curate previous performances from the company and discussions with various artists. Offerings include the Huntington/ArtsEmerson collaboration Mala (as well as a conversation with writer-performer Melinda Lopez and director David Dower) and Sequence 8 from the Montreal-based circus collective 7 Fingers.

Asolo Repertory Theatre (Sarasota, Florida)

All performances scheduled through June 28 have been suspended, including productions of The Great Leap, Knoxville, Hood, and Snow White.

Alternative Programming: Asolo has launched Asolo Rep Engage, an online platform with educational, dramaturgical, and engagement-driven content. The #WeAreAsoloRep series introduces members of the company—from administrative leaders to artists—on YouTube.

Baltimore Center Stage (Baltimore, Maryland)

Live programming is suspended.

Alternative Programming: Through April 26, you can stream a virtual performance of Donnetta Lavinia Grays' Where We Stand (originally scheduled to play April 2–June 30 at Baltimore Center Stage), and get on Zoom for live online afterthoughts with other audience members. The price of a ticket (which starts at $5 and is pay-what-you-can), also gives you access to a dramaturgy packet and other goodies. For students, parents and educators, the theatre has also launched BCS: Camp at Home. The first education module is Stories Make The World—eight weeks of interactive at-home storytelling culminating in a final project, for storytellers in 1st through 6th grades. Learn more here. Baltimore Center Stage is also one of the five major theatres to commission multiple playwrights to pen short plays that are freely available at PlayatHome.org.

Bucks County Playhouse (New Hope, Pennsylvania)

The Bucks County Playhouse has postponed all remaining performances of the world premiere of the new musical Other World. The physical production has been left on the stage of the New Hope theatre for performances once the company reopens.

Alternative Programming: While the venue is closed to the public, the Playhouse is presenting Playhouse Live!, a free, live-streaming variety show Sundays at 7 PM on the Playhouse’s Facebook page.

Center Theatre Group (Los Angeles, California)

The rest of its 2019–2020 season is postponed, affecting 1776 at the Ahmanson, Sakina’s Restaurant at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, and King James at the Mark Taper Forum.

Alternative Programming: Art Goes On is a video project that includes L.A. Theatre Speaks, a community live stream series; Artists Create, featuring work made or explored during quarantine; and Scenes from the Vault, with highlight reels from previous productions.

Chicago Shakespeare Theatre

Live programming is suspended, including the upcoming As You Like It. More details to be announced as soon as possible.

Alternative programming: Chicago Shakespeare continues Shakes@Home, a virtual platform featuring education tools, playlists, streamed performances, Q&A’s, community updates, recipes, and more.

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park (Cincinnati, Ohio)

The remainder of the 2019–2020 season has been canceled. With this in mind, the 2020–2021 season will now open with Murder on the Orient Express and Becoming Dr. Ruth, both originally slated to play this season. The previously announced The Wizard of Oz will be pushed to a later season, and Tiny Beautiful Things will move later into the season, replacing the world premiere of Rooted (also expected to return in a later season).

Alternative Programming: The Playhouse has launched Monologues of Hope, a free series of pieces penned by local playwrights and performed by an Ohio-based actor.

Cleveland Play House (Cleveland, Ohio)

Mainstage productions of Antigone and A Doll’s House, Part 2—as well as the solo show Frida…A Self Portrait and Case Western Reserve University production of Middletown—have been canceled.

Alternative Programming: Inspired by the company’s fall 2019 production of Every Brilliant Thing, CPH has created the #BeBrilliant YouTube series, as company members (starting with Artistic Director Laura Kepley) share their favorite “brilliant things” that are helping keep spirits high throughout this period.

Dallas Theatre Center (Dallas, Texas)

Two productions—American Mariachi and Pipeline—are suspended until further notice, while The Supreme Leader is still scheduled to begin performances June 4.

Alternative Programming: Though DTC does not currently offer digital programming, it launched the Bounce Back Fund to keep staff employed through the COVID-19 crisis. It also announced the 2020-2021 season, which will include The Sound of Music, Tiny Beautiful Things, and Native Gardens.

Ford's Theatre (Washington, D.C.)

Ford’s Theatre Society and the National Park Service have closed the historic site until further notice. Its production of Guys and Dolls has been postponed to spring 2021. Advance tickets for historic site visits (Museum, Theatre, Petersen House, Aftermath Exhibits) are also unavailable until further notice. All public programming has been suspended through June 30 (One Destiny, Investigation: Detective McDevitt, guided tours and in-person educational programming). Click here for more information.

Geffen Playhouse (Los Angeles, CA)

The rest of the 2019–2020 season is postponed, including The Enigmatist and Macbeth.

Alternative Programming: In March, Geffen Stayhouse launched with weekly original programming and a 30-day BroadwayHD free trial. More recently, the theatre announced an interactive full-length virtual production, The Present, from illusionist Helder Guimarães.

George Street Playhouse (New Brunswick, New Jersey)

Conscience and A Walk on the Moon have both been moved to next season.

Goodman Theatre (Chicago, Illinois)

Live programming is suspended until further notice.

Alternative programming: The Goodman is offering audiences the chance to live stream the filmed production of Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, directed by Lili-Anne Brown, which was scheduled to open March 16 but cut short due to the pandemic. Tickets to the film are pay-what-you-choose, beginning at $15. The final date to purchase tickets will be April 24, and the video stream will expire on April 26 at 11:59 PM.

Goodspeed Musicals (East Haddam, Connecticut)

The venue’s production of South Pacific has been moved to the fall, now beginning September 11. The world premiere of Anne of Green Gables will now take place in 2021, and their production of Candide has been put on hold, with the intention to revisit the title in a later season. The launch of the Worklight Series has also been pushed to next year.

Alternative Programming: Every Thursday, producer Donna Lynn Hilton will go live on Zoom with various musical theatre writers to provide support and learn more about their upcoming projects.

Guthrie Theater (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

The Guthrie has canceled the remainder of its season: Emma, Destiny of Desire, Cabaret, Sweat, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, and the Spotlight Cabaret.

Huntington Theatre Company (Boston, Massachusetts)

The remainder of the 2019–2020 season has been postponed. Kirsten Greenidge’s Our Daughters, Like Pillars, originally scheduled for March 20–April 19, will now be a part of the 2020–2021 lineup (replacing the previously announced Hurricane Diane), and Lydia R. Diamond’s adaptation of The Bluest Eye will move to future season as well.

Alternative Programming: The theatre has launched its “Huntington @ Home” series, including special performances by Huntington alums and free remote classes. Additionally, a 2018 performance of Melinda Lopez’s Mala (a co-production between the Huntington and Arts Emerson) is available to stream on WGBH through May 10.

John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (Washington, D.C.)

All performances at the Kennedy Center are canceled through May 22, affecting engagements of Don Giovanni, Blue, and Samson and Delilah from Washington National Opera, the Broadway Center Stage presentation of Bye Bye Birdie, and the national tours of Jesus Christ Superstar and Once On This Island.

Alternative Programming: The Kennedy Center has launched a free, live digital performance initiative, Couch Concerts, to help inspire, uplift, heal, and bring the performing arts from the homes of artists into homes across the country and around the world. The venue is streaming concerts direct from artists’ homes on the Kennedy Center website at 4 PM ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday while the Center remains closed.

La Jolla Playhouse (San Diego, California)

The 2020–2021 season is postponed, as well as new musical Lempicka. New dates will be announced later.

Alternative Programming: Among La Jolla’s digital offerings is LJP Vault, in which a Playhouse employee shares memories, and Deep Cuts, which allows artists to share songs that got cut from their shows. More recently, the venue announced a series of full-length interactive productions through its Without Walls initiative.

Long Wharf Theatre (New Haven, Connecticut)

All performances of The Chinese Lady and The Great Leap have been canceled.

Alternative Programming: The company partnered with Baltimore Center Stage, the Public Theater, the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, and Woolly Mammoth Theatre to form the Plays at Home initiative, a series of micro-commissions free to the public and available to download.

Lookingglass Theatre (Chicago, Illinois)

The theatre will reopen when it is safe to do so, with more details regarding May programming to come. The 2020–2021 season, featuring Tony winner Mary Zimmerman’s The Odyssey 2020, and more, has been announced.

The Muny (St. Louis, Missouri)

The theatre is closely monitoring all government mandates and guidelines for public gatherings in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. It expects to make a decision about its 2020 Summer Season at the end of April.

Alternative Programming: The outdoor venue recently launched Jingle Jam, a competition for amateurs and professionals alike to create a new version of The Muny’s tagline. In addition, the theatre offers a weekly dance class Muny Move & Groove, hosted on Instagram Live Mondays at 7 PM ET.

The Old Globe (San Diego, California)

Season: Productions are on indefinite hold, but the venue hopes to resume performances this fall with the West Coast premiere ofFaceless. Should that prove possible, Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Little Women would then take place in January 2021, followed by the Globe-commissioned world premiere of Michael John LaChiusa’s The Gardens of Anuncia. The world premiere of What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank would be rescheduled to early spring 2021.

Alternative Programming: The Old Globe has ramped up its online programming, including the playwriting workshop Community Voices, the backstage workshop Behind the Curtain, the reading group On Book, and Play at Home, which has a library of works to act out at home.

Paper Mill Playhouse (Millburn, New Jersey)

The spring 2020 production of Sister Act has been canceled, while The Wanderer has been shifted to the venue’s 2020–2021 season, which is due to kick off in the fall with Clue.

Alternative Programming: Straight from the Paper Mill Playhouse Vault is presented Thursdays at 7 PM ET on its Facebook page. The series streams the theatre's Humanities Symposiums from years past, featuring Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim and more. The theatre is also re-broadcasting its New Voices Concerts from years past.

Pasadena Playhouse (Pasadena, California)

All programming is suspended through May 31. The spring production of Ann has been postponed while Annie Get Your Gun has been canceled.

Seattle Repertory Theatre (Seattle, Washington)

The remainder of the 2019–2020 season has been canceled, including performances of The Children, Jitney, and The Importance of Being Earnest. The 2020–2021 lineup is slated to play as scheduled, beginning with The Winter’s Tale through Seattle Rep’s Public Works program in August.

Alternative Programming: Seattle Rep has launches its first book club, with meetings taking place via Zoom every Friday through May 1. Participants will dive deep into Jane Austen’s Emma in preparation for Kate Hamill’s adaptation, taking the stage next season.

Signature Theatre (Arlington, Virginia)

The Signature Theatre has closed its doors to the public through the beginning of June. The remainder of the 2019–2020 season is impacted as follows: Camille Claudel will be moved to the 2020–2021 season; Nijinsky’s Last Dance will be postponed to this summer; Hair will be postponed to this summer; and Not A Day Goes By: Signature Turns 30 cabaret, originally scheduled for June and July, has been canceled.

Alternative Programming: Signature Strong – Live!, a weekly Facebook Live conversation with Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer and guests as they chat about musicals, sing a few songs, and answer your questions; Tuesdays at 8 PM. Details about educational programs and more can be found at SigTheatre.org/COVID19.

Steppenwolf Theatre (Chicago, Illinois)

The world premiere of Rajiv Joseph’s King James has been moved from spring 2020 to the 2021–2022 season.

Alternative programming: Steppenwolf Education continues to offer free virtual events each week for teens, educators, and early-career professionals. This includes the weekly “What’s Next?” series featuring conversations with established industry professionals about their careers, the industry, and tips for early-career professionals entering the field in the wake of COVID-19; as well as scene study workshops with ensemble members and panel discussions. Steppenwolf has also launched Half Hour: A Steppenwolf Theatre Podcast, an ensemble member–hosted interview-style podcast.

Theatre Under the Stars (Houston, Texas)

All spring and summer 2020 productions are canceled, including Pure Country, Disney’s Newsies, the TUTS Public Works Houston production of The Music Man, and the TUTS Humphreys School production of Madagascar JR.

Alternative programming: The regional Tommy Tune Awards for high school musical theatre performance will stream online April 28 on the TUTS YouTube channel and the Tommy Tune Awards Facebook page.

Victory Gardens Theatre (Chicago, Illinois)

The final two productions of the 45th season have been canceled: Madhuri Shekar's Dhaba on Devon Avenue and Sharyn Rothstein's Right To Be Forgotten.

Alternative programming: Victory Gardens will stream, for two weeks, its critically acclaimed production of Fun Home, directed by Gary Griffin in the 2017–18 Season. Each digital performance will admit 259 patrons (the same number of seats in the Victory Gardens house), with tickets starting at $20. Streamed performances will run May 12-24, with tickets on sale beginning April 24 on the company's website, victorygardens.org .

Walnut Street Theatre (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

The theatre, which is currently closed, has canceled all performances of The Best Man, Popcorn Falls, A Delicate Balance, and Junie B. Jones. Click here for more information.

Wilma Theater (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

A decision about the Wilma's spring production, Aleshea Harris' Is God Is, which was scheduled to begin May 26, will be made shortly. The company's annual fundraiser, the Fete, scheduled for May 3, will be held virtually; details are available by clicking here. The weekly HotHouse meeting, where its company of resident artists come together to train, has moved online. The HotHouse is also creating free digital work for the public to be streamed at Wilma Home Theater.

Yale Repertory Theatre (New Haven, Connecticut)

A Raisin in the Sun and Testmatch have both been canceled, marking an early conclusion to the 2019–2020 season.