Updates Regarding San Francisco Engagements of Hamilton, Harry Potter, The Last Ship, More Following COVID-19 Restrictions

California has issued a "Stay at Home" order in an effort to flatten the curve.

As areas across the country implement mass gathering restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, California has followed suit with a statewide "Stay at Home" order, affecting multiple productions currently in San Francisco and beyond.

BroadwaySF, which operates the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres, have canceled performances of Hamilton and The Book of Mormon through April 30 and the remainder of the run of The Last Ship. Those with tickets to performances within that window will be refunded to their method of payment, and patrons with tickets through third parties are instructed to contact their place of purchase.

Hamilton, which launched a sit-down engagement in San Francisco in February of last year, is scheduled to play through May 31. The Sting-led The Last Ship tour began at the Golden Gate February 20 and was slated to end March 22.

The Curran, the Bay Area home of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, announced that it would similarly cancel performances of the two-part play through April 30. Initially, the production intended to reduce the theatre's capacity so that it could still perform through Mayor London Breed's ban on gatherings of over 1,000 people.

See below for additional updates from the Bay Area:

- American Conservatory Theater has canceled remaining performances of Toni Stone in its 1,040-Geary Theater, as well as performances of Gloria at its 283-seat venue, The Strand. Both productions have offered stream-at-home alternatives. The remaining two productions of the company's 2019–2020 season, The Rocky Horror Show and Poor Yella Rednecks: Vietgone Part 2, have also been canceled.

- Remaining performances of Culture Clash (Still) in America at Berkeley Repertory Theatre have been canceled, and School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, originally slated to begin March 19, will remain suspended through April 5. Similar to American Conservatory Theater's offer, both productions are available to stream.

- TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has canceled its production of They Promised Her the Moon beginning March 12. Additionally, the upcoming Ragtime, scheduled for April 1–May 3, has been canceled, though the company intends to put on the production around the same time next year (replacing the previously announced Man of La Mancha). Performances of The Book of Will are still expected to begin June 3.



On the opposite coast, the curtain has come down on Broadway shows through April 12.

(UPDATED MARCH 20, 9:00 AM ET)

