Utopia Theatre to Launch Online Platform for Black Artist Development

The U.K.-based African theatre company will offer a free six-month program beginning in June.

U.K.-based African theatre company Utopia Theatre will launch The Creative Hub June 29, a free online platform to support, develop, and increase the visibility of Black theatre artists. Leaders in the field will share their expertise through workshops and events (including one-on-one sessions), offering courses in directing, acting, playwriting, stage management, dance, and more.

“[Black artists] bring new ideas, new techniques, and new stories, enriching the nation's culture,” said Chair of Utopia Theatre Board Max Farrar. “But they get too little exposure, and there are too many barriers in developing the talents of the younger generation.”

In addition to creating a free space for unheard voices in the theatre community, over 30 freelance artists are guaranteed paid work, thanks to funding from the Arts Council’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund and partnerships with companies like Sheffield Theatres, where Utopia is a resident.

“The Creative Hub ensures black artists continue to have income and remain visible as they continue to develop their craft and enhance the lives of the people in our community,” said Utopia Theatre Founder and Artistic Director Moji Elufowoju.

Further details will be announced in the coming weeks, but registration is open by emailing info@utopiatheatre.co.uk .

The Creative Hub joins a list of programs specifically designed to bolster the voices of Black artists. Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, the company was touring with The Gift, which played London's Theatre Royal Stratford East, among other stops.