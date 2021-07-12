Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones, Reza Salazar, Kara Young Will Star in Lynn Nottage's Clyde’s on Broadway

The new play will open this fall via Second Stage Theater.

Emmy winners Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones, Reza Salazar, and Kara Young will star in Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s on Broadway this fall. Aduba will play the title character with more casting to be announced at a later date.

While Aduba, Jones, and Salazar have all appeared on Broadway before, this will be Young’s first Main Stem credit. Shortly before the shutdown, the performer made a splash Off-Broadway, starring in The New Englanders, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, and All the Natalie Portmans in short succession. She scored Lucille Lortel Award and Antonyo Award nominations for her performance in the latter.

Clyde’s follows a truck stop sandwich shop that offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. As previously announced , the production begins previews November 3 ahead of a November 22 opening at Second Stage's Broadway home, the Hayes Theater. Kate Whoriskey directs.

The creative team includes scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer Jennifer Moeller, lighting designer Christopher Akerlind, and sound designer Justin Ellington, and composer Justin Hicks. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

Clyde’s is being presented in collaboration with Be Forward Productions and One Community. The production is supported by the Art for Justice Fund, a sponsored project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, and by Terry and Bob Lindsay, with additional support provided by American Express.