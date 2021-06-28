Vanessa Kirby Will Join Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in The Son Film

By Andrew Gans
Jun 28, 2021
 
The screen version of Florian Zeller's drama is, like the film The Father, adapted by the playwright and Christopher Hampton.
Oscar nominee Vanessa Kirby will join Tony winner Hugh Jackman and Oscar winner Laura Dern in the film adaptation of The Son, the third in Florian Zeller’s trilogy of family dramas, according to Variety.

Christopher Hampton, as previously reported, again teams up with the French writer to translate the work from stage to screen after their success with The Father, winner of Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and actor Anthony Hopkins.

An Oscar nominee for her performance in Pieces of a Woman, Kirby has been cast as Peter's (Jackman) new partner Emma. The couple have a new baby, and their life is upended when Peter's first wife, Kate (Dern), turns up with their troubled teenage son Nicholas.

The King’s Speech Oscar winners Iain Canning and Emile Sherman and Joanna Laurie of See-Saw Films produce The Son with Christophe Spadone and Zeller. Filming is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

Kirby has also been seen on screen in The Crown, Mission: Impossible—Fallout, and Hobbs & Shaw and on stage in Three Sisters, Julie, A Streetcar Named Desire, and Uncle Vanya.

