Vanessa Kirby Will Join Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in The Son Film

The screen version of Florian Zeller's drama is, like the film The Father, adapted by the playwright and Christopher Hampton.

Oscar nominee Vanessa Kirby will join Tony winner Hugh Jackman and Oscar winner Laura Dern in the film adaptation of The Son, the third in Florian Zeller’s trilogy of family dramas, according to Variety.

Christopher Hampton, as previously reported, again teams up with the French writer to translate the work from stage to screen after their success with The Father, winner of Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and actor Anthony Hopkins.

An Oscar nominee for her performance in Pieces of a Woman, Kirby has been cast as Peter's (Jackman) new partner Emma. The couple have a new baby, and their life is upended when Peter's first wife, Kate (Dern), turns up with their troubled teenage son Nicholas.

The King’s Speech Oscar winners Iain Canning and Emile Sherman and Joanna Laurie of See-Saw Films produce The Son with Christophe Spadone and Zeller. Filming is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

Kirby has also been seen on screen in The Crown, Mission: Impossible—Fallout, and Hobbs & Shaw and on stage in Three Sisters, Julie, A Streetcar Named Desire, and Uncle Vanya.

The Son, the third chapter in Florian Zeller's family drama trilogy, concluded a West End run in 2019 at the Duke of York's Theatre. The other play in the trilogy, The Mother, played Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company in 2019, with Isabelle Huppert starring.

