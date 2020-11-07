Vanessa Williams, Cady Huffman, Desmond Richardson, More Are Part of Broadway Celebrates Veterans Day Concert November 7

Proceeds benefit Northeast Florida Women Veterans of Jacksonville and Stage Aurora Theatrical Company.

Stage Aurora Theatrical Company presents Broadway Celebrates Veterans Day, a virtual concert celebrating our military veterans and those who have served—and are currently serving—in the Armed Forces, beginning November 7 at noon.

The concert streams on Stage Aurora’s YouTube page and will be available for viewing through Veterans Day, November 11. Attendance is free with a suggested donation of $25. Proceeds benefit Northeast Florida Women Veterans of Jacksonville and Stage Aurora Theatrical Company.

Performers include Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde), Darius de Haas (Shuffle Along, Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921…), Tony winner Jarrod Emick (Damn Yankees), Darryl Reuben Hall (Cinderella), Janet Hubert (Cats), Tony winner Cady Huffman (The Producers), Renee Lawless (Wicked), N’Kenge (Caroline or Change), Randy Redd (Million Dollar Quartet), stage manager Cody Renard Richard, Desmond Richardson (Fosse), Angela Robinson (The Color Purple), Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), current Tony nominee Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!), Tony winner Ben Vereen (Pippin), Bethaney Wellings-Davies (Cabaret), Natasha Yvette Williams (Waitress), and Tony nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods).

The event is stage managed by Roumel Reaux and directed by Darryl Reuben Hall. Consultants are Tim and Pamela Kashani (Apples and Oranges Arts) and Tegan Summer. For more information, visit StageAurora.org.