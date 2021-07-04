Vanessa Williams, Cynthia Erivo, Ali Stroker, More Perform in A Capitol Fourth

The TV concert special airs July 4 on PBS.

Tony nominee Vanessa Williams hosts this year's A Capitol Fourth concert, airing July 4 on PBS at 8 PM ET (check local listings). Joining the Broadway alum are Tony winners Cynthia Erivo and Ali Stroker, Christopher Jackson, Laura Osnes, Auli’i Cravalho, Jennifer Nettles with the Broadway Inspirational Voices, the National Symphony Orchestra, and more.

The televised concert special features pre-recorded performances by stage and screen favorites from around the country along with a live fireworks display from Washington, D.C. Among the notable NYC segments, Nettles and BIV film at NYC’s Town Hall while Cravalho appears from the Unisphere. The fireworks will be backed by Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” featuring the NSO and The Joint Armed Forces Chorus.

Opera star Renée Fleming opens the show with a performance of the national anthem, backed by the NSO, conducted by Jack Everly. As part of the concert, the NSO performs a tribute to Team USA as they prepare for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The event also honors military service members and their families for contributions to the nation and dedication to service. Members of the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, The Joint Armed Forces Chorus, and The Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C., are set to appear.

Rounding out the lineup are Jimmy Buffett, Gladys Knight, Alan Jackson, Pentatonix, Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, and Train.

In addition to airing on PBS, a radio broadcast will play on NPR member stations nationwide, in addition to live streams on Facebook, YouTube, and PBS.org . An on-demand streaming option will be available through July 18 following its premiere.

A Capitol Fourth is a co-production of Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts and WETA, Washington, D.C.