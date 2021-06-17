Vanessa Williams, Cynthia Erivo, Ali Stroker, More Set for A Capitol Fourth

The TV concert special will air July 4 on PBS.

Tony nominee Vanessa Williams will host this year's A Capitol Fourth concert, airing July 4 on PBS at 8 PM ET (check local listings). Joining the Broadway alum are Tony winners Cynthia Erivo and Ali Stroker, Laura Osnes, Auli’i Cravalho, Jennifer Nettles with Broadway Inspirational Voices, the National Symphony Orchestra, and more.

The televised concert special will feature pre-recorded performances by stage and screen favorites from around the country along with a live fireworks display from Washington, D.C. Among the notable NYC segments, Nettles and BIV will film at NYC’s Town Hall while Cravalho will appear from the Unisphere. The fireworks will include Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” with the NSO and The Joint Armed Forces Chorus.

Opera star Renée Fleming will open the show with a special performance of the national anthem, backed by the NSO, conducted by Jack Everly. As part of the concert, the NSO will perform a tribute to Team USA as they prepare for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The event will also honor men and women of our military and their families for their contributions to our nation and their dedication to service. Members of the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, The Joint Armed Forces Chorus, and The Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C., are set to appear.

Rounding out the lineup are Jimmy Buffett, Gladys Knight, Alan Jackson, Pentatonix, Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, and Train. Additional performers will be coming soon.

In addition to airing on PBS, a radio broadcast will play on NPR member stations nationwide, in addition to live streams on Facebook, YouTube, and PBS.org . An on-demand streaming option will be available through July 18 following its premiere.

A Capitol Fourth is a co-production of Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts and WETA, Washington, D.C.