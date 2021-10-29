Vanessa Williams, Leona Lewis, and More to Judge Drag Queen Singing Competition Queen of the Universe

Queens from all over the world will compete in the new Paramount+ competition series.

Paramount+ has announced more details for its brand-new competition series, Queen of the Universe—a drag queen singing contest from MTV Entertainment Studios and RuPaul’s Drag Race producers World of Wonder.

Hosted by Graham Norton, the show's inaugural panel of judges (the "Pop Diva Panel") will feature Broadway vets Vanessa Williams (Tony nominee for the 2002 revival of Into the Woods) and Leona Lewis (Grizabella in the 2016 revival of Cats), along with RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Trixie Mattel.

Inspired by international singing competitions, Queen of the Universe will feature drag queens from the U.S, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, India, China, France, and more. Each episode will feature contestants delivering a performance in front of the judging panel and a live audience, with one ultimately being crowned "Queen of the Universe." The list of contestants is yet to be announced.

Queen of the Universe will debut exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, December 2.