Vanessa Williams, Mandy Gonzalez, Beanie Feldstein, and More Tapped for Broadway Does Mother's Day Benefit

The digital variety show will benefit Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

Over 25 Broadway artists will lend their talents to a digital variety show this Mother's Day with proceeds benefiting Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Featuring guest appearances and performances, as well as sketches from Broadway shows like Moulin Rouge! and Jagged Little Pill, the benefit event will air May 10 online.

Produced by Megan Loughran and Stanley Bahorek, Broadway Does Mother's Day will be streamed at 3 PM ET at BroadwayDoesMothersDay.com.

Guests include Jill Abramovitz, Kate Baldwin, Jenni Barber, Laura Benanti, Betty Buckley, Carolee Carmello, Victoria Clark, Chuck Cooper, Claybourne Elder, Eden Espinosa, Beanie Feldstein, Harvey Fierstein, Mandy Gonzalez, Celia Rose Gooding, Molly Griggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Judy Kaye, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Raymond J. Lee, Lesli Margherita, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Alexis Michelle, Vanessa Williams, Betsy Wolfe, and LaChanze, plus sketches from Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Company, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Chicago, Diana, Mean Girls, Girl from the North Country, Six, and Mrs. Doubtfire.

"We're delighted to see the theatre community come together for Broadway Does Mother's Day and honored to be a beneficiary of what promises to be such a special show," said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "When crises hit, the Broadway community and theatre fans everywhere have always responded with generosity, compassion, and action. We launched the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund on behalf of and for those onstage, backstage, and behind the scenes who need a helping hand during this pandemic."

BC/EFA's emergency fund provides urgent health care and immediate financial assistance to theatre and entertainment professionals impacted by the pandemic.

The writing team for Broadway Does Mother’s Day is made up of Comedy Central's Hannah Friedman, Megan Loughran (F Theory), Jessica Poter (Modern Family), Jill Twiss (Last Week Tonight), Kate Wetherhead (Submissions Only), and Jed Resnick (Avenue Q).

The online show is directed by Ashley Rodbro (Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!), features music supervision by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!), and is produced by Stephanie Cowan and Erica Rotstein alongside general managers Heather Shields and Kyle Bonder with casting by Jason Styres and Andrea Zee.

