Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis, Dee Dee Bridgewater, More Featured in PBS Concert Celebrating Ella Fitzgerald, Premiering December 15

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis, Dee Dee Bridgewater, More Featured in PBS Concert Celebrating Ella Fitzgerald, Premiering December 15
By Andrew Gans
Dec 15, 2020
 
Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas With Vanessa Williams was filmed with a small, socially distanced audience in D.C.
Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis, and Dee Dee Bridgewater
Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis, and Dee Dee Bridgewater

Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas with Vanessa Williams, filmed in front of a small, socially distanced audience at the Meridian International Center in Washington, D.C., premieres December 15 at 8 PM ET on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS Video App.

Featuring the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Luke Frazier, this new take on the late Fitzgerald's classic holiday album, Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas, includes performances by Tony nominees Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis, Tony winner Dee Dee Bridgewater, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Morgan James, and Nova Y. Payton. Williams also hosts.

The 1960 album is performed in its entirety, including “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” “Sleigh Ride,” and “Winter Wonderland.”

“To me, it feels more important than ever that we embrace the things that take us back to a simpler time—a time of celebrating the holidays with a sense of nostalgia,” said American Pops Orchestra Founder and Music Director Frazier in a recent statement. “This extraordinary holiday album has been the soundtrack for so many of us for more than four decades. To share Ella’s iconic music interpreted by a new generation of extraordinary singers is a gift to us all.”

Vanessa Williams, Carolee Carmello, and Judy Kuhn in Hey, Look Me Over! at City Center Encores!

Vanessa Williams, Carolee Carmello, and Judy Kuhn in Hey, Look Me Over! at City Center Encores!

8 PHOTOS
Hey,_Look_Me_Over_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photo_2018_HeyLookMeOverBritneyColemanCaroleeCarmello_HR.jpg
Britney Coleman and Carolee Carmello Joan Marcus
Hey,_Look_Me_Over_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photo_2018_HeyLookMeOverBebeNeuwirth_HR.jpg
Bebe Neuwirth and cast Joan Marcus
Hey,_Look_Me_Over_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photo_2018_HeyLookMeOverClydeAlves(center)_HR.jpg
Clyde Alves and cast Joan Marcus
Hey,_Look_Me_Over_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photo_2018_HeyLookMeOverBobMartin2_HR.jpg
Bob Martin Joan Marcus
Hey,_Look_Me_Over_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photo_2018_HeyLookMeOverBobMartin_HR.jpg
Bob Martin Joan Marcus
Hey,_Look_Me_Over_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photo_2018_HeyLookMeOverJudyKuhnReedBirney_HR.jpg
Judy Kuhn and Reed Birney Joan Marcus
Hey,_Look_Me_Over_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photo_2018_HeyLookMeOverDouglasSillsAlexandraSocha_HR.jpg
Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha in Hey Look Me Over! Joan Marcus
Hey,_Look_Me_Over_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photo_2018_HeyLookMeOverVanessaWilliams_HR.jpg
Vanessa Williams and cast Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown

(Updated December 15, 2020)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.