Vanessa Williams to Star in Anyone Can Whistle Concert

The Carnegie Hall event is part of MasterVoices' 2021–2022 season.

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams will headline a concert presentation of Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents' Anyone Can Whistle. The performance, set for March 10, 2022, at Carnegie Hall, is part of MasterVoices' newly announced 2021–2022 season.

MasterVoices Artistic Director Ted Sperling will conduct the political satire, which features such Sondheim tunes as "With So Little to Be Sure Of," "Everybody Says Don't," and "There Won't Be Trumpets." Additional casting will be announced later.

The season begins with a holiday concert, also at Carnegie Hall: December 6's A Joyful Noise will feature soprano Mikaela Bennett, the a cappella gospel group Take 6, and the Northwell Health Nurse Choir. The program, a tribute to essential workers during the pandemic, includes traditional works and pieces by Adam Guettel and Leonard Bernstein.

In June, Sperling will lead the Orchestra of St. Luke's, West Side Story alum Shereen Pimentel, and composer-vocalist Tariq Al-Sabir in an outdoor performance titled Songs for a Summer Night. The program will include, as the title suggests, seasonal selections, including The Most Happy Fella's "Song of a Summer Night," Mendelssohn's A Midsummer Night's Dream overture, and a Sperling-arranged A Little Night Music suite, as well as a world premiere commission from Al-Sabir. No word yet on an exact date or venue.

Prior to the in-person season, MasterVoices will hit the small screen with the November 10 ALL ARTS broadcast of its virtual staging of Guettel's song cycle Myths and Hymns; check local listings or watch online.

