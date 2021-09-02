Victoria Clark, Steven Boyer, Bonnie Milligan, More Will Star in Kimberly Akimbo Musical Off-Broadway

The world premiere at Atlantic Theater Company is slated to begin November 5.

The world premiere of Kimberly Akimbo will feature several Broadway alums when it arrives Off-Broadway this fall. Playing the title role is Tony winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza) alongside Hand to God Tony nominee Steven Boyer and Head Over Heels breakout star Bonnie Milligan.

Joining the main trio, with Boyer as Buddy and Milligan as Debra, are Justin Cooley as Seth, Olivia Elease Hardy as Delia, Fernell Hogan II as Martin, Michael Iskander as Aaron, Alli Mauzey (Hello, Dolly!) as Pattie, and Nina White as Teresa.

As previously announced, the musical begins previews November 5 at the Atlantic Theater Company’s Linda Gross Theatre. Opening night is set for December 8.

Kimberly Akimbo, based on the eponymous play by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, features a book and lyrics by Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony winner Jeanine Tesori, choreography by Danny Mefford, and direction by Jessica Stone.

The musical follows Kim, a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

Serving on the creative team are scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Lap Chi Chu, sound designer Kai Harada, projection designer Lucy Mackinnon, music director Chris Fenwick, music contractor Antoine Silverman, hair and makeup designer Jared Janas, and orchestrator John Clancy with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. Casting is by Craig Burns at The Telsey Office, and Arabella Powell is the production stage manager.

