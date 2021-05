Video Auditions Roundup: Ain't Too Proud National Tour, The Bedwetter Off-Broadway, 42nd Street, More Seeking Performers

Find your next job with self-tape audition opportunities for shows across the country.

A reopening may be on the horizon, but with theatres still dark for the time being, casting directors are encouraging performers to send in video auditions.

Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.

DESDEMONA: A PLAY ABOUT A HANDKERCHIEF

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 6)

BHANGIN IT - (CHORUS)

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 7)

THE BOSTON PROJECT: PROJECT RESILIENCE

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 7)

HUNTINGTON THEATRE COMPANY 2021-22 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 7)

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - (MATILDA & BRUCE)

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 7)

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - (ELVIS, CASH)

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 7)

BARBECUE

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 10)

THIS BITTER EARTH

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 10)

WILLIAMSTOWN THEATRE FESTIVAL 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 10)

42ND STREET - (PRINCIPAL)

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 11)

42ND STREET - (CHORUS SINGERS)

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 11)

FOOTLOOSE - (CHORUS SINGERS)

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 11)

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 12)

THE BEDWETTER

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 13)

AIN'T TOO PROUD (TOUR) - (PRINCIPAL)

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 14)

AIN'T TOO PROUD (TOUR) - (CHORUS)

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 14)

BARRINGTON STAGE 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 14)

GREAT BARRINGTON PUBLIC THEATER 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 14)

PENNSYLVANIA SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 14)

SHAKESPEARE & COMPANY 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 14)

WHAT IF IF ONLY

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 14)

WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 14)

WILL GEER THEATRICUM BOTANICUM 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 16)

NEW LONDON BARN PLAYHOUSE 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 16)

42ND STREET (CHORUS DANCERS)

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 17)

GREENBRIER VALLEY THEATRE 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 17)

HAVING THEIR SAY

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 17)

FOOTLOOSE - (CHORUS DANCERS)

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 17)

BOYS IN THE BAND AND SONS OF HOLLYWOOD

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 30)

MEADOW BROOK THEATRE 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline June 1)

