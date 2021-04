Video Auditions Roundup: BIPOC-Led Sweeney Todd, Mamma Mia!, Atlantic Theater Company, More Seeking Performers

Find your next job with self-tape audition opportunities for shows across the country.

A reopening may be on the horizon, but with theatres still dark for the time being, casting directors are encouraging performers to send in video auditions.

Among the productions looking for its casts are a Sweeney Todd at Hangar Theatre that intends to cast BIPOC performers in certain roles, Mamma Mia! at Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, and an untitled musical slated for Atlantic Theater Company. Plus, several regional outlets are hiring for their summer seasons like Berkshire Theatre Festival, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, and Ogunquit Playhouse.

Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.

GLOUCESTER STAGE COMPANY 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 15)

MAMMA MIA - PRINCIPAL ROLES

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 16)

MAMMA MIA - CHORUS

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 16)

SEIZE THE KING

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 16)

HANGAR THEATRE 2021 SUMMER SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline 19)

BERKSHIRE THEATRE FESTIVAL 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 20)

CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN THEATER FESTIVAL 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 20)

CREEDE REPERTORY THEATRE 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 20)

HONKY TONK ANGELS

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 20)

PARK-E LALEH AND CLEAN

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 20)

MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER 2021-22 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 21)

WHEN PIGS FLY

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 21)

AN ALMOST HOLY PICTURE

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 23)

CHESTER THEATER COMPANY 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 23)

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 23)

KING LEAR

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 26)

OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 2021 SEASON - PRINCIPAL

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 28)

OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 2021 SEASON - CHORUS

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 28)

UNTITLED NEW MUSICAL - ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 28)

NEBRASKA REPERTORY THEATRE 2021-22 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 29)

LEGALLY BLONDE / A CHRISTMAS STORY

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 30)

NATURE: A WALKING PLAY

EQUITY VIDEO AUDITION SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 1)

GREAT BARRINGTON PUBLIC THEATER 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline May 14)

