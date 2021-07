Video Auditions Roundup: Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away, Moulin Rouge! Tour, More Seeking Performers

Find your next job with self-tape audition opportunities for shows across the country.

A Broadway reopening is on the horizon, but with most theatres still dark for the time being, casting directors are encouraging performers to send in video auditions.

Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.

CARDINAL STAGE COMPANY 2021-22 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 7)

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 7)

SHHHH

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 7)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN (BROADWAY, TOUR)

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 8)

REPERTORY THEATRE OF ST. LOUIS 2021-22 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 8)

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 8)

ST LOUIS BLACK REPERTORY COMPANY 2021-22 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 8)

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE 2021-22 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 9)

HARMONY (CHORUS)

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 9)

HARMONY (PRINCIPAL)

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 9)

PITTSBURGH PUBLIC THEATER 2021-22 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 9)

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 9)

JAW NEW PLAY FESTIVAL

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 11)

NASHVILLE REPERTORY THEATRE 2021-22 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 11)

BEAUTIFUL THING

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 12)

CHRISTMAS, CONTIGO

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 12)

KPOP

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 12)

MONSTERSONGS

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 12)

PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES / NUNSENSE

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 12)

THEATRESQUARED 2021-22 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 12)

COME FROM AWAY (KEVIN T)

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (BROADWAY) (Deadline: July 13)

MAINE STATE MUSIC THEATRE 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 14)

MOULIN ROUGE! (TOUR)

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (CHORUS) (Deadline: July 15)

WALNUT STREET THEATRE COMPANY 2021-22 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 16)

SOUND INSIDE

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 19)

WINTER PARK PLAYHOUSE 2021-22 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 20)

SPEAKEASY STAGE COMPANY 2021-22 PLAYS

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: July 30)

