Video Auditions Roundup: Manhattan Theatre Club, Magic Theatre, True Colors Theatre Company, More Seeking Performers

Find your next job with self-tape audition opportunities for shows across the country.

A reopening may be on the horizon, but with theatres still dark for the time being, casting directors are encouraging performers to send in video auditions. Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.

LOVE IN RESERVE

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline March 11)

PROTESTS, PLANS, AND RED VELVET BROWNIES

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline March 11)

SANTA CRUZ SHAKESPEARE 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline March 12)

WINE IN THE WILDERNESS

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline March 14)

EVERYTHING IS SUPER GREAT

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline March 15)

ILLINOIS SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline March 15)

NASHVILLE SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline March 15)

SLOW FOOD

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline March 15)

SKELETON CREW

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline March 18)

CLINTON AREA SHOWBOAT THEATRE 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline March 23)

CHILDREN'S THEATRE COMPANY 2021-22 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline March 28)

WILLOW

PHOTO/RESUME REQUEST (Deadline March 31)

BARCELONA

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 1)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 5)

JOY AND PANDEMIC

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 13)



