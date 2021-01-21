Video Auditions Roundup: Million Dollar Quartet, Camelot, More Seeking Performers

Call Board   Video Auditions Roundup: Million Dollar Quartet, Camelot, More Seeking Performers
By Playbill Staff
Jan 21, 2021
 
Find your next job with self-tape audition opportunities for shows across the country.
It's a new year, but with theatres still dark for the time being, casting directors are encouraging performers to send in video auditions. Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.

THE INVESTORS
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: January 24)

ALABASTER
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: January 25)

GEORGE STREET PLAYHOUSE 2021 SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: January 26)

CAMELOT
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: January 29)

SURELY GOODNESS AND MERCY
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: January 29)

WEATHERVANE THEATRE 2021 SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: January 31)

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: February 1)

#SLACABARET
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: February 1)

WILLOW
PHOTO/RESUME REQUEST (Deadline March 31)

