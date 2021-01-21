Video Auditions Roundup: Million Dollar Quartet, Camelot, More Seeking Performers

Find your next job with self-tape audition opportunities for shows across the country.

It's a new year, but with theatres still dark for the time being, casting directors are encouraging performers to send in video auditions. Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the go-to online source for careers in theatre. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database.

READ: How to Create Your Best Self-Tape Audition

THE INVESTORS

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: January 24)

ALABASTER

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: January 25)

GEORGE STREET PLAYHOUSE 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: January 26)

CAMELOT

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: January 29)

SURELY GOODNESS AND MERCY

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: January 29)

WEATHERVANE THEATRE 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: January 31)

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: February 1)

#SLACABARET

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: February 1)

WILLOW

PHOTO/RESUME REQUEST (Deadline March 31)

Have a casting notice or job advertisement? Please visit our "post a job" page and begin your search for the perfect applicant.