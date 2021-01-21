Video Auditions Roundup: Million Dollar Quartet, Camelot, More Seeking Performers

It's a new year, but with theatres still dark for the time being, casting directors are encouraging performers to send in video auditions. Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.
From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the go-to online source for careers in theatre. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database.
READ: How to Create Your Best Self-Tape Audition
THE INVESTORS
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: January 24)
ALABASTER
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: January 25)
GEORGE STREET PLAYHOUSE 2021 SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: January 26)
CAMELOT
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: January 29)
SURELY GOODNESS AND MERCY
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: January 29)
WEATHERVANE THEATRE 2021 SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: January 31)
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: February 1)
#SLACABARET
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: February 1)
WILLOW
PHOTO/RESUME REQUEST (Deadline March 31)
Have a casting notice or job advertisement? Please visit our "post a job" page and begin your search for the perfect applicant.