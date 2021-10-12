Video Auditions Roundup: Moulin Rouge! Ensemble, Into the Woods and The Life at City Center, More

By Playbill Staff
Oct 12, 2021
 
Find your next job with self-tape audition opportunities for shows across the country.
A full Broadway reopening is on the horizon, but video auditions are here to stay.

Here's a selection of upcoming remote Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.

READ: How to Create Your Best Self-Tape Audition

INTO THE WOODS (New York City Center)
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS FOR PRINCIPALS (Deadline: October 15)

THE TAP DANCE KID (New York City Center)
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS FOR PRINCIPALS (Deadline: October 15)

THE TAP DANCE KID (New York City Center)
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS FOR CHORUS (Deadline: October 17)

THE LIFE (New York City Center)
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: October 18)

PAL JOEY (Equity Workshop)
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: October 18)

PROFILE THEATRE'S 2021-22 SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: October 19)

CITADEL THEATRE COMPANY 2022 SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: October 20)

LONG WHARF THEATRE 2021-22 SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: October 20)

MOULIN ROUGE! (Broadway)
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS FOR CHORUS (Deadline: October 20)

TO MY GIRLS (Second Stage Theater)
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: October 21)

ARKANSAS REPERTORY THEATRE 2022 SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: October 22)

EVITA (Drury Lane Oakbrook Theatre)
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: October 22)

FOLLIES (San Francisco Playhouse)
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: October 25)

WHEELOCK FAMILY THEATRE 2021-22 SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: October 28)

