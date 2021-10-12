Video Auditions Roundup: Moulin Rouge! Ensemble, Into the Woods and The Life at City Center, More

A full Broadway reopening is on the horizon, but video auditions are here to stay.
Here's a selection of upcoming remote Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.
From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the go-to online source for careers in theatre. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database.
READ: How to Create Your Best Self-Tape Audition
INTO THE WOODS (New York City Center)
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS FOR PRINCIPALS (Deadline: October 15)
THE TAP DANCE KID (New York City Center)
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS FOR PRINCIPALS (Deadline: October 15)
THE TAP DANCE KID (New York City Center)
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS FOR CHORUS (Deadline: October 17)
THE LIFE (New York City Center)
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: October 18)
PAL JOEY (Equity Workshop)
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: October 18)
PROFILE THEATRE'S 2021-22 SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: October 19)
CITADEL THEATRE COMPANY 2022 SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: October 20)
LONG WHARF THEATRE 2021-22 SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: October 20)
MOULIN ROUGE! (Broadway)
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS FOR CHORUS (Deadline: October 20)
TO MY GIRLS (Second Stage Theater)
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: October 21)
ARKANSAS REPERTORY THEATRE 2022 SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: October 22)
EVITA (Drury Lane Oakbrook Theatre)
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: October 22)
FOLLIES (San Francisco Playhouse)
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: October 25)
WHEELOCK FAMILY THEATRE 2021-22 SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: October 28)
Have a casting notice or job advertisement? Please visit our "post a job" page and begin your search for the perfect applicant.