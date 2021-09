Video Auditions Roundup: Principal Roles for Beetlejuice on Broadway, Morning Sun Off-Broadway, More

Find your next job with self-tape audition opportunities for shows across the country.

A full Broadway reopening is on the horizon, but with most theatres still dark for the time being, casting directors are encouraging performers to send in video auditions.

Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.

WHEN MONICA MET HILLARY

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: September 21)

A WONDERFUL WORLD

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: September 21)

BALTIMORE CENTER STAGE 2021-22 SEASON

EQUITY SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: September 22)

HOMETOWN BOY

EQUITY SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: September 22)

THE END OF HESTER

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: September 23)

MEMPHIS

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: September 23)

WOMEN OF SOUL

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: September 23)

MORNING SUN

EQUITY SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: September 24)

THE STREETS OF NEW YORK

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: September 24)

TRINITY REPERTORY CO 2021-22 SEASON

EQUITY SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: September 24)

WHAT YOU ARE NOW

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: September 24)

BEETLEJUICE (PRINCIPAL)

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: September 28)

BEETLEJUICE (CHORUS)

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: September 28)

THE NICETIES

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: September 28)

NEW YORK GILBERT & SULLIVAN PLAYERS 2021-22 SEASON

EQUITY SUBMISSIONS (Deadline: September 28)

