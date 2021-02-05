Video Auditions Roundup: School of Rock, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Red, More Seeking Performers

It's a new year, but with theatres still dark for the time being, casting directors are encouraging performers to send in video auditions. Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.
STUDIO THEATRE (DC) 2020-21 SEASON
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline February 5)
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline February 10)
LOCAL LAB 2021
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline February 11)
RED
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline February 14)
SCHOOL OF ROCK
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline February 16)
HI-HAT HATTIE! AND ELEANOR
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline February 19)
WILLOW
PHOTO/RESUME REQUEST (Deadline March 31)
