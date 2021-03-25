Video Auditions Roundup: The Phantom of the Opera, Merry Wives, Pericles, More Seeking Performers

Find your next job with self-tape audition opportunities for shows across the country.

A reopening may be on the horizon, but with theatres still dark for the time being, casting directors are encouraging performers to send in video auditions. Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.

SAN FRANCISCO PLAYHOUSE 2020-21 SEASON

GENERAL EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline March 26)

CHILDREN'S THEATRE COMPANY 2021-22 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline March 28)

BAY STREET THEATER 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline March 29)

MERRY WIVES

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline March 30)

WILLOW

PHOTO/RESUME REQUEST (Deadline March 31)

BARCELONA

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 1)

HOPE SUMMER REPERTORY THEATRE 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 1)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 5)

PERICLES

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 5)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (BROADWAY)

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS FOR CHRISTINE (Deadline April 5)

LAKE DILLON THEATRE COMPANY 2021 SEASON

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 9)

NEW PLAY READINGS AT TRINITY REP

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 9)

THE VENETIANS

EQUITY VIDEO AUDITION SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 9)

JOY AND PANDEMIC

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (Deadline April 13)

