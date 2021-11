Video Auditions Roundup: Wicked, Hamilton, and Aladdin on Broadway; Regional Productions of Spamalot, A Chorus Line, Intimate Apparel, More

Find your next job with self-tape audition opportunities for shows across the country.

A full Broadway reopening is underway, but video auditions are here to stay.

Here's a selection of upcoming remote Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.

Intimate Apparel (Actor's Express Theatre Company)

Equity Video Submissions (Deadline: November 8)

Broadway Vacation (Broadway)

Equity Video Submissions (Deadline: November 11)

A Chorus Line (City Springs Theatre Company)

Equity Video Submissions (Deadline: November 14)

Aladdin (Broadway)

Equity Video Submissions (Deadline: November 17)

Fun Home (Aurora Civic Center Authority)

Equity Video Submissions (Deadline: November 17)

Hamilton (Broadway/Tours)

Equity Video Submissions for Principal (Deadline: November 17)

Monty Python's Spamalot (Northern Stage Company)

Equity Video Submissions (Deadline: November 17)

Wicked (Broadway/National Tour)

Equity Video Submissions for Principals (Deadline: November 17)

Hamilton (Broadway/Tours)

Equity Video Submissions for Chorus (Deadline: November 19)

The Courage (Miami New Drama)

Equity Video Submissions (Deadline: November 23)

The Marvelous Wonderettes (Montgomery Theater)

Equity Video Submissions (Deadline: December 12)

