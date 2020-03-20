Video Roundup: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda Duel, Joshua Henry Croons Carousel, More

Stage celebrities are sharing joy on Twitter and Instagram in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option. The videos began appearing this week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing nations around the world to self-quarantine.

To keep folks entertained, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda have entered a virtual piano playoff, Joshua Henry revisited his Carousel days, Tony winner Jason Alexander sang from Pippin, Little Shop of Horror’s Ari Grooves showed off her dance moves, and more.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos!

Andrew Lloyd Weber tickles the ivories with “All I Ask of You” from The Phantom of the Opera (Bonus: the video features a cameo by Webber’s dog, prompting the composer to say “It’s alright, it doesn’t come from Cats!”)



I didn’t think I’d ever get such a response to this little tryout! Here I am in my own self-isolation. The song that came out on top was ‘All I Ask Of You’ - ALW pic.twitter.com/NCSujNwBPd — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 19, 2020

Accepting Lloyd Webber's challenge, Lin-Manuel Miranda offered his own rendition of "Everything's Alright" from Jesus Christ Superstar, and requested a cover of Hamilton's "You'll Be Back" from ALW.



PLAYOFF ACCEPTED!

Here’s “Everything’s Alright” from Jesus Christ Superstar.

Your move, @OfficialALW,

aka A-L Dubs.

(And of course, imagine a red bucket on this piano labeled https://t.co/d5YxoarPgB) https://t.co/ijOty38ymF pic.twitter.com/MTyCPMvqI2 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 20, 2020

Norbert Leo Butz took advantage of his downtime to learn some of his favorite Bruce Springsteen songs.



Joshua Henry goes back to Broadway with “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Carousel.





Jason Alexander sings “With You” from Pippin and explains his love for the Stephen Schwartz musical.



If you're desperate for a bit of musical theater history, here's an oldie. What else could I possibly offer? pic.twitter.com/FJPN5799Vz — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) March 18, 2020



Ari Groover gets down with “living room choreo” while shaking off the quarantine doldrums. (Check out her kitchen quarantine dance video here ).





Wicked alum Travante Baker dances to “Get Down” from Six with Marie Effie and Raymond Matsamura





Drew Gasparini breaks out his original song catalog to perform “Wishing for the Sun.”





Joshua T. Bassett performs his original song “Do It All Again.”





Olivia Rodrigo wrote a new song, “Gross,” while stuck in self-quarantine.

