Video Roundup April 1: Patti LuPone Returns to Sunset Boulevard, Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings St. Vincent, a Wicked Parody, More

Stage favorites are making the most of social distancing in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option. The videos began appearing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing nations around the world to self-quarantine.

To keep folks entertained, Patti LuPone showed us Norma's groovy side, Lin-Manuel Miranda sang a touching tribute with "New York," by St. Vincent; Abby Goldfarb sang "The Corona and I" to the tune of Wicked; Daniel Radcliffe dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to show off his Jurassic Park Lego set; and Ramin Karimloo sang "Brother My Brother" from The Civil War.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos!

In lieu of performing in Company, Tony and Olivier winner Patti LuPone continued her hilarious basement tour series—this time as Norma Desmond. Of course, she still has her Sunset Boulevard robe and turban.



Hamilton and In The Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda took time to encourage folks to donate to Broadway Cares and offered a clip of him singing "New York" by St. Vincent.



Running out of songs of my own

to play on behalf ofhttps://t.co/VL7nwWXY7P

So here’s New York by the brilliant @st_vincent.

That site again is https://t.co/VL7nwWXY7P

❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/UR3B0xee5Y — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 1, 2020



Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish alum Abby Goldfarb sang "Corona and I," set to the tune of "The Wizard and I" from Wicked.





Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. shared more from his interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Check out his performance of "Go Crazy" below from his solo album of the same title.





Broadway alum Daniel Radcliffe dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. After some hilarious audio difficulties, Radcliffe talked about life in quarantine, including his seriously impressive Jurassic Park Lego project.





Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo sang "Brother My Brother" from the The Civil War concept album.





Center Theatre Group's Art Goes On series continued with Kyle Branch, performing the monologue from Ma Rainey's Black Bottom that earned him first in the 2020 August Monologue Competition Los Angeles Regional Finals at the Mark Taper Forum.





R&H Goes Live! host Laura Osnes (Bandstand) was joined by special guests Kelli Barrett (Gettin' the Band Back Together) and Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show) as the trio sang "The Sound of Music" and "Edelweiss."



