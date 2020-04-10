Video Roundup April 10: Andrew Lloyd Webber Leads a Sing-Along, Stephanie J. Block Finds a New Time Zone, Sara Bareilles Cheers, More

Stage favorites are making the most of social distancing in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option. The videos began appearing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing those around the world to self-quarantine.

To keep folks entertained, Andrew Lloyd Webber led a Jesus Christ Superstar sing-a-long, Stephanie J. Block discovered a new time zone, Sara Bareilles cheered for front line workers, and more.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos!

Andrew Lloyd Webber led a rousing rendition "Hosanna" from Jesus Christ Superstar. Look out for cameos by John Legend and Brandon Victor Dixon, who can be seen in a re-broadcast of NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live! on April 12 at 7 PM ET.



Hosanna is meant to be sung by the crowd, so thank you, everyone, for making Hosanna so joyous. Can you spot any familiar faces?! - ALW @MelanieCmusic @johnlegend @BrandonVDixon @thebenforster #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #HomeHappy pic.twitter.com/HyknaGMq3m — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) April 10, 2020



Tony winner Stephanie J. Block decided to get back into bed fully dressed for a quick snooze and lost all track of time, blaming "Quaratine Standard Time."





More than 30 Heartbeat Opera alumni—singers, dancers, instrumentalists, and a gardener—participated in a virtual performance of "Make Our Garden Grow" from Candide.





Sara Bareilles joined in the millions of New Yorkers cheering and clapping everyone on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each night at 7 PM, NYC residents have been leaning out their windows in a show of support to medical professionals and all other essential workers.





Rock of Ages' Matt Ban continued his cooking series with a Southern fried chicken. The theatre alum got some assistance by stage performer (and wife) Erin Rubico, who made scallion cheddar biscuits.





Center Theatre Group's continued its Art Goes On series with scenes from its production of Lackawana Blues.





Broadway alum Bryan Batt (Beauty and the Beast) sang "The Sun'll Come Out Tomorrow" from Annie for a friend's grandmother who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.



Looking for more videos? Check out Playbill's Daily Distraction series here.

