Video Roundup April 13: Amber Gray, Annaleigh Ashford, More Sing a Hand Washing PSA, The Black Men of Broadway Get Dapper, More

Stage favorites are making the most of social distancing in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option.

To keep folks entertained during the pandemic, a slew of Broadway favorites sang a hysterical hand washing PSA, the black men of Broadway got dapper, Dee Roscioli sang a new version of "Diva's Lament," and Andrew Keenan-Bolger cooked coq au vin.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos!

Amber Gray, Annaleigh Ashford, Gideon Glick, Erika Henninsen, Eddie Cooper, John Mulaney, Kate Baldwin, Larry Owens, Natalie Walker, Norbert Leo Butz, Richard Kind, a more sang "The Radius of Love" by Eli Bolin and Mike Pettry. The song is a hilarious send-up washing your hands—with strong language to really drive the message home.





Over 20 stage alums, forming the collective The Black Men of Broadway, took the #DontRush challenge, where they swapped their loungewear for red carpet outfits. Check out Bradley Gibson, Noah Ricketts, Billy Porter, J. Harrison Ghee, Nick Burroughs, Jelani Alladin, and more in Part 1 below and Part 2 here.





Stephen Schwartz, Shoshana Bean, and Cynthia Erivo got together virtually during Saturday Night Seder to sing "When You Believe" from The Prince of Egypt. Check out the entire Saturday Night Seder stream here.



Broadway alum Dee Roscioli (Wicked, The Cher Show) sang an updated version of "Diva's Lament" from Spamalot, with alternate lyrics by composer Ben Clark.





Benjamin Scheuer performed a mini-concert with a few selections from his Drama Desk–winning solo show The Lion.





